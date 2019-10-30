tAMANDA — While Amanda-Clearcreek lost direct control over the Mid-State League Buckeye Division race last week in a 28-21 loss to Teays Valley, the Aces will look to cement their spot in the playoffs and potentially a Week 11 home game on Friday when they travel to Logan Elm.
Drew Pasteur’s Fantastic 50 web site lists the Aces as a near-lock to make the playoffs, which they can take care of themselves with a win over the Braves.
A victory over the Braves would also give the Aces a 58 percent chance of hosting a Week 11 playoff game. Whether the Aces host in Week 11 will comedown to Level 2 points, likely between them and Columbus Academy from the Mid-State League’s Ohio Division.
While Amanda-Clearcreek coach Steve Daulton and the Aces will be glued to the web sites of Joe Eitel and Fantastic 50 after the game, their attention this week is on rival Logan Elm.
“It’s a rivalry, so you always have to bring it in a rivalry and play your best,” Daulton said. “Logan Elm led much of the first half over here in The Pit last year and we didn’t secure the game until late, so we know the type of team they have and what they can be capable of.”
The Aces were tied 21-21 last week against Teays Valley, but committed the only turnover of the game that led to the lone score of the second half.
Amanda-Clearcreek was held to just 21 yards in the second half on 14 plays, while yielding Teays Valley 135 yards on 34 snaps.
On the night, Teays Valley rushed for 267 of its 316 yards of total offense and limited Amanda-Clearcreek to 135 yards, 116 of those on the ground.
“Watching the game and then again on film we saw some things that we need to get better at that we’ll work on in practice this week to get ready for Logan Elm,” Daulton said. “Our offensive line has made progress just about every week, but we saw that we can still be a little more consistent there.
“We also have to continue to work on the mental part of the game, in addition to taking care of the football. One turnover doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you have two good teams on the field it can make a big difference as we saw last week.”
The Aces (7-2, 4-1) can still share the league title if Bloom-Carroll (7-2, 4-1) can knock off Teays Valley (7-2, 5-0) on Friday.
Logan Elm (2-7, 1-4) is coming off a 41-20 loss to Bloom-Carroll last week and trailed 28-6 at halftime.
Quarterback Conner Robinson completed 11 of 25 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 84 yards and another score. Matthew Dyer added 76 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Bloom-Carroll produced 268 yards of offense.
“Robinson can both run and throw the football and they have some good athletes around him,” Daulton said. “Evan Valentine is a solid lineman and leads Logan Elm up front, so we need to account for that and work to win the line of scrimmage.”
The Aces are scoring 32.3 points per game and allowing 20.6, while the Braves are averaging 18.5 points and yielding 30.9 points per outing.
Amanda-Clearcreek won last year’s tilt 28-14 and has prevailed in the past five meetings.