CIRCLEVILLE — With the start of the 2021 fall season, the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces tallied their first win against Jonathan Alder 17-7 and the Westfall Mustangs fell to Madison Plains 40-12.
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK
The Aces hosted the Jonathan Alder Pioneers of the Central Buckeye Conference last Friday. In their last matchup, according to goacesfootball.com, the Pioneers claimed victory over the Aces in a 34-0 win back in September of 2016 holding a 2-0 record against the team from Fairfield County prior to Friday’s game.
At the end of regulation, the Aces came out of top winning 17-7 at home to start the season.
NEXT
The Aces (1-0) are scheduled to play the Unioto Sherman Tanks this Friday starting at 7 p.m. in Chillicothe.
WESTFALL
The Westfall Mustangs were able to score two touchdowns — one in the first and one in the second quarter — in the team’s 40-12 loss to the Madison Plains Golden Eagles.
The Golden Eagles started strong scoring 14 points in the first half and 26 points in the second half of regulation.
NEXT
Westfall (0-1) is scheduled to compete against the Logan Elm this Friday at home starting at 7 p.m.