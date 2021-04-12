LANCASTER — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces took on the Sheridan Generals in a double-header starting in the morning last Saturday. The Aces won their first contest 4-3, but would suffer a 21-1 lopsided loss in their second game.
After both teams went scoreless in the initial two innings, the Aces built a substantial four-run lead at the top of the third inning.
The Generals from Perry County saw continuous trouble at home plate but would collect three runs of their own at the bottom of the sixth inning. With momentum heading into the seventh, Sheridan was unable to make a full comeback against their out-of-league opponent.
For the Aces, No. 22 Hunter Matheny won at the mound. For six innings, Matheny allowed eight hits and three runs with eight strikeouts and one walk. No. 21 Andrew Harbor took over duties on the hill for one inning, recording the last three outs to earn a team victory.
For the Generals, No. 10 Blaine Hannan split time with No. 14 Tyler Talbot and No. 13 Caden Sheridan. For Hannan, the pitcher recorded four runs off of six hits along with one strikeout — Sheridan also collected one strikeout.
After beating the visiting Generals 4-3 in their first game of the day, the next scheduled contest would conclude in a much different manner.
Starting in the afternoon, the Aces quickly fell behind a what would eventually be a commanding General lead. After the Aces scored at the top of the first inning, Sheridan responded with two runs of their own once on home plate.
After the Aces went scoreless at the top of the second, the Generals collected 15 runs in one inning. Further, the team from Thornville went on to score another four runs adding to their overwhelming lead.
For the Generals, the big inning came from a plethora of singles from No. 11 Holden Bowen, No. 20 Ethan Malone, No. 9 Jesse Gillenwater, Talbot, No. 36 Chris Brison.
When it was all said and done, the Aces would suffer a second game loss to the Generals 21-1 in their second game.
On the mound, the Generals split the pitching duties between Malone and No. 3 Corey Amspaugh. For three innings, Malone recorded nine first pitch strikes and two strikeouts.
The Generals, with no team errors committed, scored 21 runs on 21 hits in the second game. The Aces only tallied one run on three hits — the team committed five errors.