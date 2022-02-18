AMANDA— The Aces’ wrestling team hosted the Logan Elm Braves on Wednesday night in a head-to-head meet.
To open the night, the Aces honored the team’s five seniors before the matches, including posters with photos and Fat Heads of each senior wrestler.
Starting with the 106 weight-class, Logan Elm freshman Blaine Holzchuh took the mat first. Holzchuh faced Amanda-Clearcreek freshman Reese Marshall, and the two wrestlers fought it out for all three periods. Marshall earned the home team their first win with an 8-6 decision.
The 113 weight-class was the first of six weight-classes to be forfeited by either one or both teams. This weight-class was forfeited by the Aces.
In the 120 weight-class, Logan Elm set out their freshman powerhouse Gavin Hoover to face off against Amanda-Clearcreek sophomore Jacob Durr. The match went all three rounds, Durr holding strong against Hoover. At the final buzzer, Hoover came out on top of a 9-3 decision.
The teams made a double forfeit for the 126 weight-class
At 132, Aces’ junior Landon L’Huillier pinned Braves’ sophomore Mason Grate in under 2 minutes.
The 138 weight-class featured the first A-C senior to compete on Wednesday. Luke Herron took the mat against Logan Elm junior Brady Allen. In an intense and physical match, Herron pulled off the only technical fall of the night, earning 19 points to Allen’s two points.
Following Herron’s tech fall, Amanda-Clearcreek had two consecutive wins by pin. Freshman Peyton Beavers pinned Braves’ freshman Scotty Gaskin in the 144 weight-class. Senior Bobby Pieratt pinned freshman Wesley Entler at 150.
Senior Grant Guiler wrestled next at 157 against Logan Elm junior Austin Cordle. Guiler won with a 13-2 decision.
In the 190 weight-class, Aces’ senior Hunter Matheny pinned Braves’ senior Andrew Uk Burns in the first period.
Logan Elm forfeited both the 215 and 285 weight-classes giving Amanda-Clearcreek the overall win with a final score of 63-33.
After the meet, A-C coach TJ Langermeier said that the five seniors make up the core of the Aces’ team this year.
“We are a senior-led team. There’s no doubt about it… They all either attacked or pinned tonight, and that’s kind of how it’s been the whole year for us. We’ve kind of gone as they’ve taken us. They are great mentors for our younger kids, and seniors like that make it fun to coach.”