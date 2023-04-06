The Logan Elm Youth Baseball Softball League (LEYBSL) will have their opening day on Saturday April 22, starting at 10 a.m. at the ballfields at Pickaway Elementary.
LEYBSL Board Member and Sponsorship Liaison Mel Grate said all 21 teams will play a few innings that Saturday. The day promises to bring lots of fun to celebrate the kids of the community.
“We plan to have a dunk tank, bounce house, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and more,” Grate said.
The LEYBSL has gone under major transformations during the last couple years, including the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, to combining three different little leagues into one in 2021, to playing with the Circleville League in 2022, to finally having found their home in 2023.
“The Board has been working non-stop to make sure the kids in the community have a safe and great place to play ball for years to come,” Grate said.
The League has raised enough money to make some major renovations to the ballfields at Pickaway Elementary, which is now the LEYBSL’s forever home.
“Some of the repairs this year are but not limited to: replacing the backstop and side fencing in the middle diamond, replacing the side fencing at the first diamond, replacing the concrete pads for four of the dugouts, building new benches for the dugouts, building three new batting cages, and replacing old equipment,” Grate said.
He also said the Board has big plans for the future, including adding a fourth diamond. But for now, they are just thankful for the community support.
“We have been blessed with an amazing community and sponsors,” Grate said. “We have had over 22 financial sponsors and many other businesses who have donated their companies' services free of charge; from legal contracts to field chalk, or equipment to help us be successful, the support has been tremendous.”
As the saying goes, it takes a village.
“It takes a village, and we would not have been able to do everything we have without the help of the community,” Grate said.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.