WHITEHALL – The Teays Valley girls’ basketball team fell to Westerville South 61-41 in tournament play on Wednesday night.
In the first quarter the Lady Vikings were held just seven points while Westerville scored 19 points. The Lady Vikings were once again outscored in the second quarter 18-11. Going into halftime Westerville South led Teays Valley 37-18.
In the fourth quarter the Vikings scored eight of their 11 points at the free throw line. Viking Abby Tier also hit a three pointer and made four of her five free throws in the fourth quarter.
After an incredible season for the young team, Vikings’ Coach Trevor Younkin discussed the team’s plan going into the game against Westerville South.
“Our number one goal was to handle whatever pressure they gave us and to be ready for the physical part of the game,” he said.
Younkin said the team was prepared to handle the defensive pressure, and the Vikings did, to a point. The team also struggled with a variety of turnovers.
Despite the struggles, the team never gave up and fought until the end.
“We are still young. I am proud and impressed with girls for fighting until the end,” Younkin said.
Now that the 2022-2023 season is over, Younkin is proud of his team for winning the Mid-State League (MSL) title and the Sectional Championship.
“To get those [titles] this year with no seniors on the team is something that I’m really proud of,” he said. “The girls bought in to what we wanted as a staff to accomplish. The sky is the limit.”
Younkin said the team is going to raise the bar for next year, including getting back to the District semi-final game again.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls that were coachable, attentive, and willing to do whatever we asked which makes a great team,” Younkin said about his team.
The team has the next 30 days off, but once that break is over, Younkin and the team are ready to prepare for next season.
“Now we have a target on our back, everyone knows we didn’t lose anybody. We accept that challenge and will work harder in the offseason to be ready for next season.”
Stats from the game:
Kennedy Younkin: 13 points, made 7/8 of her free throws
Abby Tier: 11 points and made 8/11 of her free throws
Alyssa Horsley: 8 points
Gabby Watkins: 6 points
Charisma Roberts: 3 points with one made 3 pointer