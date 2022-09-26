CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves defeated the Fairfield Union Falcons Friday night to go 3-0 in conference play.
The team from Circleville defeated its conference foe 35-14, at Logan Elm High School.
Fairfield Union started the night off by kicking off to Logan Elm.
On the first play on offense for the Braves, Blayton Reid ran 14-yards for a first down.
On the next play, the Braves ran for 1-yard. On the second down, quarterback Aaron Walters threw an incomplete pass. On the third down attempt, Walters was sacked and the Braves were forced to punt. The series for the Braves took less than two minutes off the clock.
On the first two plays with Fairfield on offense, they gained a total of 2-yards. And on Fairfield’s third-down attempt, they ran to get a first down.
A few plays later, Fairfield’s Hayden Collins had a long run for a touchdown. The extra point attempt by kicker Isabelle Neal was good.
After even play for the rest of the quarter, the score was Fairfield Union led Logan Elm, 0-7.
On Logan Elm’s second time on offense in the second quarter, Reid ran for two long first downs.
With 8:08 left in the half, Logan Elm scored a touchdown. Owen Elswick’s extra point was good. The score was tied at 7-7.
After the score, Logan Elm’s defense got a three and out.
With Logan Elm back on offense, Landon Thompson had a big run to Fairfield’s 11-yard line.
With 4:33 left in the half, Camden Redd ran for a touchdown. Fairfield Union blocked the extra-point attempt.
After a good stop by the Braves defense, Logan Elm’s Reid ran down the sideline to get to the Falcons’ 25-yard line.
A few plays later on fourth and one, Reid ran for another first down. It was now first and 10 at the Falcons’ 13-yard line.
After an incomplete pass, quarterback Walters ran in for a touchdown, but it was called back because of a holding penalty.
In the last play of the half, the Braves went for it on fourth and 26. Walters threw a Hail Mary, but the Falcons broke up the pass in the end zone.
The score going into half was Logan Elm 13 and Fairfield 7.
At 8:20 p.m., Logan Elm kicked off the second half to Fairfield Union.
On their first series, Fairfield got the first down on their 46-yard line.
On fourth and three, Fairfield Union fails to get a first down, causing a turnover on downs.
A few plays later, Reid had another long run to Fairfield’s 27-yard line.
With 5:01 left in the third quarter, Reid ran the ball in for a touchdown. Logan Elm’s two-point conversion was successful.
With Fairfield Union on offense, they fumble and after a scramble, recover their fumble on a third down.
That fumble led to Logan Elm being back on offense. Reid had a long run to get a first down. A few plays later, he broke three tackles to get another first down.
At the end of the third quarter, Logan Elm maintained its lead, with a score of 21-7.
Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Reid scores another rushing touchdown on the night. The extra point by Elswick was good. The score was Logan Elm 28 and Fairfield 7.
On the next defensive series for the Braves, Carson Summers broke up a long pass. On third and nine for Fairfield Union, Logan Elm’s Gavin Hoover had a great wrap up tackle in the backfield. Fairfield went for it on fourth down and Logan Elm’s defense got the stop for a turnover on downs. The ball was so close to the first down the refs had to measure where the ball was to confirm the spot.
On a big night for Reid, he ran for another two first downs.
With 6:14 left in the game, Walters threw a deep pass to Keegan Diehl for a touchdown. The extra point by Elswick was good. Logan Elm led, 35-7.
Fairfield Union seemed to gain some momentum on offense after Owen Ruff had a long run to Logan Elm’s 15-yard line.
After marching down the field, Fairfield Union’s Jayden Pritchard scored a touchdown. Neal’s extra point was good, making the score 35-14.
With around 2:05 left in the game, Blayton Reid broke the school record for rushing yards in a single game. He ended the night with 310 yards. The head coach took a timeout and the team celebrated with Reid on the sidelines. The crowd cheered him on as his record was announced over the stadium speakers.
To end the night under the lights, Logan Elm ran out the clock by taking a knee three times.
After the game, Braves’ Coach Terry Holbert discussed what the team did well and talked about Reid’s special night.
“For the first time in several weeks we found ourselves down early. We didn’t get off to a great start and Fairfield Union has a very unique and difficult style of offense to defend. It was good for us to respond to adversity in the manner that we did.”
“I’m proud of our team in their continued fight. After punting on our first three offensive possessions, we started to fire on all cylinders,” Holbert said.
Holbert said offensively the team established the run, and the team up front set the tone and were excellent in their blocking.
“That allowed us to take some shots in the passing game and Aaron put together another solid performance, with touchdown catches from Keegan Diehl and Cam Redd.”
He also added that after the first drive defensively, the team stood strong and allowed minimal yards.
Holbert said Reid breaking the school record is special for several reasons.
“First off, Blayton is an unbelievable worker and has put in an immense amount of work into his game.”
“Secondly, speaking to his character, when he broke the record, he gave the credit to the guys blocking in front of him,” Holbert said.
For the coach, that moment showed the type of leader and young man that Reid is.
However, after the big win Friday night, Holbert said there is more work to be done.
“The challenge for us is to continue to stay the course and work to improve each and everyday, as there are still many challenges that lie ahead.”