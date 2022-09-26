Braves celebrate TD

The Braves celebrate after scoring a touchdown Friday night

 By Alicia Caple/Sports Editor

CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves defeated the Fairfield Union Falcons Friday night to go 3-0 in conference play.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments