After Logan Elm’s big win last Friday, Braves’ Coach Terry Holbert discussed how the game went, improvements he saw the team make, and highlighted some of the players.
When asked what the team did well during the game, Holbert said, “We played a complete football game. Our defense earned a shut out while forcing three turnovers. Offensively, we established the run and were efficient throwing the ball. On special teams we blocked a punt, went 5 for 5 on extra points, and covered very well.”
Holbert discussed the improvements he saw his team make.
“Our biggest improvement came in our running game. We made a commitment last week to focus on getting that right,” he said. “Our players played physical. Our offensive line was excellent and Blayton Reid had a big night. Each week our focus is on getting better and I believe we took a big step this past week.”
Holbert talked about the players who had an impressive game.
“Blayton Reid had a historic night rushing and he would be the first to tell you that a huge part of that is the guys up front.”
The guys up front include RJ Weber, Gavin Griffey, Jake West, Ian Roese, Abram Montgomery, and as Holbert said, “a host of others all played well.”
Reid had 29 carries for a total of 229-yards rushing and scored three touchdowns in the game. On defense, Reid had 2 sacks and recovered one fumble.
“Our quarterback Aaron Walters made great decisions with the football,” Holbert said. Walters completed 5 passes for 86-yards, ran for 21-yards, and had a rushing touchdown.
“And then on defense, Nolan Brumfield had several (3) tackles for loss, and Braylen Baker, Carson Summers, and Drew Tomlinson had interceptions,” Holbert said. Senior RJ Weber had 5 tackles and a blocked punt.
In the end, Holbert said the team needed to continue improving.
“We are excited for the challenge against Miami Trace this coming Friday.”
Logan Elm plays at home against Miami Trace (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday Sept. 2.