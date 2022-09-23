Logan Elm took the lead from Fairfield Union in the second quarter and didn’t look back.
The team from Circleville defeated its conference foe 35-14, Friday at Logan Elm High School
Fairfield Union started the night off by kicking off to Logan Elm.
On the first play on offense for the Braves, Blayton Reid ran for a first down.
On the next play, the Braves ran for 1-yard. On the second down, quarterback Aaron Walters throws an incomplete pass. On the third down attempt, Walters was sacked and the Braves were forced to punt.
On Fairfield’s first third-down attempt, they converted to a first down.
A few plays later, Fairfield’s Hayden Collins has a long run for a touchdown. The extra point attempt by kicker Isabelle Neal was good.
After even play for the rest of the quarter, the score was Fairfield Union led Logan Elm, 0-7.
On Logan Elm’s second time on offense in the second quarter, Reid runs for two long first downs.
With 8:08 left in the half, Logan Elm scored a touchdown. Owen Elswick’s extra point was good. The score was tied at 7-7.
After the score, Logan Elm’s defense got a three and out.
With Logan Elm back on offense, Landon Thompson had a big run to Fairfield’s 11-yard line.
With 4:33 left in the half, Camden Redd ran for a touchdown. Fairfield Union blocked the extra-point attempt.
After a good stop by the Braves defense, Logan Elm’s Reid ran down the sideline to get to the Falcon’s 25-yard line.
A few plays later on fourth and one, Reid runs for a first down. It was now first and 10 at the Falcon’s 13-yard line.
A few plays later, quarterback Walters ran in for a touchdown, but it was called back because of a holding penalty.
In the last play of the half, the Braves went for it on fourth and 26. Walters threw a Hail Mary, but the Falcons broke up the pass in the end zone.
The score going into half was Logan Elm 13 and Fairfield 7.
At 8:20 p.m., Logan Elm kicked off the second half to Fairfield.
On fourth and three, Fairfield Union fails to get a first down, causing a turnover on downs.
A few plays later, Reid had another long run to Fairfield’s 25-yard line.
With 5:01 left in the third quarter, Reid ran the ball in for a touchdown. Logan Elm’s two-point conversion was successful.
With Fairfield Union on offense, they fumble and recover their fumble on a third down.
With Logan Elm back on offense, Reid had a long run to get a first down. A few plays later, he broke three tables to get another first down.
At the end of the third quarter, Logan Elm maintained its lead, with a score of 21-7.
Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Reid scores another rushing touchdown on the night. The extra point by Elswick was good. The score was Logan Elm 28 and Fairfield 7.
On the next defensive series for the Braves, Carson Summers breaks up a long pass. On third and nine for Fairfield Union, Logan Elm’s Gavin Hoover had a great wrap up tackle. Fairfield went for it on fourth down and Logan Elm’s defense got the stop for a turnover on downs.
With 6:14 left in the game, Walters throws a deep pass to Keegan Diehl for a touchdown. The extra point by Elswick was good. Logan Elm led, 35-7.
After marching down the field, Fairfield Union’s Jayden Pritchard scored a touchdown. Neal’s extra point was good, making the score 35-14.
With around 2:05 left in the game, Blayton Reid broke the record for rushing yards in a single game.
To end the night under the lights, Logan Elm ran out the clock by taking a knee three times.