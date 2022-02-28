ATHENS — The Akron Zips spoiled Ohio’s senior festivities for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams over the weekend.
Akron won a men’s basketball matchup on Friday in the Convo, 91-83. The Akron women were 88-77 victors over the Bobcats on Saturday afternoon.
For the Ohio men, it was the second loss in three games. The Bobcats (23-6 overall) are 14-4 in the Mid-American Conference.
Akron improved to 19-9 overall and 12-6 in the MAC.
The Zips jumped ahead 46-26 at halftime and never lost that lead.
Akron had six players score at least nine points, led by Ali Ali. He had 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting with five rebounds and three assists.
Greg Tribble added 17 points, while Mikal Dawson had 15 points and five rebounds. Enrique Freeman had 14 points and nine rebounds, with Xavier Castaneda adding 10 points. Garvin Clarke came off the bench to score nine points.
Mark Sears led Ohio with 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Ben Vander Plas added 17 points and three steals. Jason Carter also scored 17 points to go with four rebounds. Miles Brown tallied 11 points, while Tommy Schmock came off the bench to make four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
Ohio was as close as seven points in the second half, 87-80 after Schmock’s 3-pointer, but only 20 seconds were left.
Ohio’s loss left Toledo alone in first place in the MAC standings with a 15-3 conference mark. Kent State (14-4) and Buffalo (13-4) are tied in the loss column with Ohio.
The Bobcats’ final two regular season games are on the road. They travel to Bowling Green on Tuesday, and to Northern Illinois on Friday.
The Ohio women fell to 14-12 overall and 8-9 in the MAC after a second loss in a row.
The Akron women improved to 15-9 overall and 12-6 in the MAC. Ohio had won at Akron 69-66 on Feb. 21.
Ohio led 37-35 at halftime, but fell behind 58-53 going to the fourth. Akron won the second half, 53-40.
Hooks went out in style on her senior night, scoring 35 points on 13 of 26 shooting. She was 8 of 10 from the line, adding eight rebounds and three assists.
Erica Johnson followed with 19 points and three assists. Gabby Burris and Yaya Felder each scored nine points.
Jordyn Dawson led Akron with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Lonasia Brewer added 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Rachel Martindale had 18 points and six rebounds.
Ohio does have one more home game left however, as Miami comes to the Convo on Wednesday in a makeup game. The Bobcats then wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Kent State.
The Bobcats are currently ninth in the MAC standings, and only eight teams will qualify for the conference tournament. Western Michigan, Bowling Green and Kent State are all 9-9 and a half-game ahead of Ohio.