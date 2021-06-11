CIRCLEVILLE — Local track and field athletes in the Pickaway County area were recently given All-District recognition after the completion of the 2021 season.
The 2021 Southeast District Banquet, sponsored by the Southeastern Ohio Track Coaches Association, was held this past Monday, June 7. Several local track and field athletes were awarded after the state track tournaments concluded the weekend prior.
Several Circleville Lady Tigers were given All-District recognition. For the Meigs Division II awards, Circleville’s 4x400-meter relay member Addison Lowe was honored.
For the Washington Courthouse Division II awards, many of Lowe’s fellow Lady Tigers also received All-District recognition which include juniors Lily Winter (400-meter run, 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter relay), Logan Jones (4x200-meter relay), freshman Faith Yancey (4x200-meter relay), Ellie Patrick (4x400-meter relay) and Morgan Blakeman (4x400-meter relay).
Logan Elm junior Annie Karnsher (shot put) and sophomore Tayla Tootle (pole vault) were also given All-District awards after both Lady Braves qualified to state tournament competition this past season.
Tootle took over the Logan Elm’s record for pole vault after recording a 11-foot six-inch leap.
Westfall Lady Mustangs’ Peyton Proffitt (pole vault) also received an All-District honor for Division II after also qualifying for a state run.
For the boys, Circleville senior Colton Pinkerton (3,200-meter run) and sophomore Zach Buitendorp (pole vault) earned All-District recognition for Division II. Pinkerton finished in third place at the state tournament in 3,200-meter run, earning him All-State honors as well.
Buitendorp is attending a pole vault camp in Columbus, coach Dick Walters told The Circleville Herald, with hopes to surpass the school’s record for the event of 14-feet four inches — he recorded a personal best of 13-feet six-inches at the state meet.
“He’s had a great season,” Walters commented. “[The school record] is not out of the question next year.”
Westfall senior Marcus Whaley (110-meter and 300-meter hurdles) and junior Tyler Shipley (pole vault) received All-District awards for the Mustangs after both earned tickets to the Division II tournament for their events. Whaley and Northwest High School’s Landen Smith were named Co-Athletes of the Year
Logan Elm’s 4x400-meter relay tandem of Cole Westenbarger, Brock Evans, Jude Braun and Brady Wilson took All-District honors for Division II.