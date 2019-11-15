Offense
Linemen
Evan McKenzie
Teays Valley sophomore
Chase Feirl
Westfall senior
Austin Benson
Circleville senior
Andres Loving
Circleville sophomore
Collin Roar
Logan Elm junior
Tight end
Jared Harrington
Logan Elm senior
Stats: 22 receptions for 294 yards and four touchdowns
All-purpose
Ethan Smith
Logan Elm sophomore
Stats: 11 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown; 210 yards on kick returns and a touchdown
Defense
Linemen
Jeremiah Thompson
Teays Valley junior
Stats: 33 tackles, including eight for loss, and 1.5 sacks
Trey Keeton
Westfall sophomore
Stats: 45 tackles and 2.5 sacks
Linebacker
Luke Linton
Logan Elm senior
Back
Luke List
Westfall senior
Stats: 54 tackles and two sacks
Scott Moats
Circleville freshman
Stats: 40 tackles