Offense

Linemen

Evan McKenzie

Teays Valley sophomore

Chase Feirl

Westfall senior

Austin Benson

Circleville senior

Andres Loving

Circleville sophomore

Collin Roar

Logan Elm junior

Tight end

Jared Harrington

Logan Elm senior

Stats: 22 receptions for 294 yards and four touchdowns

All-purpose

Ethan Smith

Logan Elm sophomore

Stats: 11 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown; 210 yards on kick returns and a touchdown

Defense

Linemen

Jeremiah Thompson

Teays Valley junior

Stats: 33 tackles, including eight for loss, and 1.5 sacks

Trey Keeton

Westfall sophomore

Stats: 45 tackles and 2.5 sacks

Linebacker

Luke Linton

Logan Elm senior

Back

Luke List

Westfall senior

Stats: 54 tackles and two sacks

Scott Moats

Circleville freshman

Stats: 40 tackles

