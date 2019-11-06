First team
Lane Ruby, Alan Mead, Mikey Nusser, Tanner Chenault, Nathan Howard and Dalton Thurston, Southeastern; Iann Cockrell, Brayden Ison, Lane Mettler, Dane Miller, Cordell Grubb and Cruz McFadden, Paint Valley; Preston Sykes, Eric Hurtt and Nate Throckmorton, Adena; Tim Diamond, Jamarcus Carrll and Isaac Little, Unioto; Austin Henderson, Sammy Savage and Jorge Lledias del Rio, Piketon; Chanston Moll and Josey Kelly, Westfall; Seth Beller, Huntington; Cougar Stauffer and Christian Fetters, Zane Trace
Honorable mention
Dalton Metzger, Max Willis, Will Rhinesmith and Logan Bennett, Adena; Daulton Haubeil, Seth McCloskey, Gage Leggett and Josten Koltes, Huntington; John Alley, Nick Mills, Andrew Walker and Tramell Byrd, Paint Valley; Levi Gullion, John Burton, Steve Salyer and Easton Lansing, Piketon; Jerran Ford, Aarick Hill, Jarrett McWhorter and Jared Sulphor, Southeastern; Logan Stanton, Carter Wisecup, Byrd Green and Chris Scaggs, Unioto; Hayden Lemaster, Lucas Blackburn, Marcus Whaley and Joey Truman, Westfall; Gabe Shanton, Lane Larson, Caden Frey and Colin Climer, Zane Trace
Offensive Back of the Year: Lane Ruby, Southeastern
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Alan Mead, Southeastern
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Eric Hurtt, Adena
Defensive Back of the Year: Preston Sykes, Adena
Punter of the Year: Cordell Grubb, Paint Valley
Co-kicker of the Year: Jorge Lledias del Rio, Piketon and Christian Fetters, Zane Trace
Special Teams Player of the Year: Cruz McFadden, Paint Valley
Coach of the Year: Evan Gallaugher, Southeastern