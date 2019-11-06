First team

Lane Ruby, Alan Mead, Mikey Nusser, Tanner Chenault, Nathan Howard and Dalton Thurston, Southeastern; Iann Cockrell, Brayden Ison, Lane Mettler, Dane Miller, Cordell Grubb and Cruz McFadden, Paint Valley; Preston Sykes, Eric Hurtt and Nate Throckmorton, Adena; Tim Diamond, Jamarcus Carrll and Isaac Little, Unioto; Austin Henderson, Sammy Savage and Jorge Lledias del Rio, Piketon; Chanston Moll and Josey Kelly, Westfall; Seth Beller, Huntington; Cougar Stauffer and Christian Fetters, Zane Trace

Honorable mention

Dalton Metzger, Max Willis, Will Rhinesmith and Logan Bennett, Adena; Daulton Haubeil, Seth McCloskey, Gage Leggett and Josten Koltes, Huntington; John Alley, Nick Mills, Andrew Walker and Tramell Byrd, Paint Valley; Levi Gullion, John Burton, Steve Salyer and Easton Lansing, Piketon; Jerran Ford, Aarick Hill, Jarrett McWhorter and Jared Sulphor, Southeastern; Logan Stanton, Carter Wisecup, Byrd Green and Chris Scaggs, Unioto; Hayden Lemaster, Lucas Blackburn, Marcus Whaley and Joey Truman, Westfall; Gabe Shanton, Lane Larson, Caden Frey and Colin Climer, Zane Trace

Offensive Back of the Year: Lane Ruby, Southeastern

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Alan Mead, Southeastern

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Eric Hurtt, Adena

Defensive Back of the Year: Preston Sykes, Adena

Punter of the Year: Cordell Grubb, Paint Valley

Co-kicker of the Year: Jorge Lledias del Rio, Piketon and Christian Fetters, Zane Trace

Special Teams Player of the Year: Cruz McFadden, Paint Valley

Coach of the Year: Evan Gallaugher, Southeastern

