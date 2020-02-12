First-team
Allison Basye, Huntington; Macie Graves, Southeastern; Amber Cottrill, Unioto; Emily Coleman, Unioto; Skylar Hice, Southeastern
Second-team
Marcy Dudgeon, Westfall; Hannah Stark, Adena; Cree Stulley, Unioto; Jadyn Smith, Adena; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley
Third-team
Gabby Patete, Westfall; Bailey Vulgamore, Piketon; Cidney Huff, Southeastern; Avery Miller, Unioto; Hanna Uhrig, Paint Valley
Honorable mention
Emily Allen and Lauren Lane, Zane Trace; Mahaley Farmer and Marissa Mullins, Westfall; Hallie Pinkerton and Alexis Miller, Unioto; Sierra Mitten and Alexis Bailles, Southeastern; Haleigh Risner and Jazz Lamerson, Piketon; Abbi Stanfortth and Averi McFadden, Paint Valley; Megan Steele and Emily Haubeil, Huntington; Abby French and Cheyenne Ater, Adena
Player of the Year: Allison Basye, Huntington
Coach of the Year: Jeff Miller, Unioto