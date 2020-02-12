First-team

Allison Basye, Huntington; Macie Graves, Southeastern; Amber Cottrill, Unioto; Emily Coleman, Unioto; Skylar Hice, Southeastern

Second-team

Marcy Dudgeon, Westfall; Hannah Stark, Adena; Cree Stulley, Unioto; Jadyn Smith, Adena; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley

Third-team

Gabby Patete, Westfall; Bailey Vulgamore, Piketon; Cidney Huff, Southeastern; Avery Miller, Unioto; Hanna Uhrig, Paint Valley

Honorable mention

Emily Allen and Lauren Lane, Zane Trace; Mahaley Farmer and Marissa Mullins, Westfall; Hallie Pinkerton and Alexis Miller, Unioto; Sierra Mitten and Alexis Bailles, Southeastern; Haleigh Risner and Jazz Lamerson, Piketon; Abbi Stanfortth and Averi McFadden, Paint Valley; Megan Steele and Emily Haubeil, Huntington; Abby French and Cheyenne Ater, Adena

Player of the Year: Allison Basye, Huntington

Coach of the Year: Jeff Miller, Unioto

sports@circlevilleherald.com

