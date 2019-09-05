Teays Valley took over sole possession of first in the Mid-State League Buckeye Division on Thursday with a 4-1 victory over host Logan Elm.
“We’re really pleased with the girls’ performances tonight – they’ve worked really hard the past few years and it showed out there,” Teays Valley coach Laura Rich said. “We had a great competitive match tonight at Logan Elm. They always put out five courts that really challenge us and tonight was no exception.”
The Teays Valley first doubles team of Brook Crosby and Mallory Spangler defeated Mattie Smith and Hope Miller 7-6 and 6-1. The Teays Valley second doubles duo of Sarah Vaughn and Midori Zimmerman recorded a 6-2 and 6-4 win over Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson.
“First doubles was challenged right off the bat, because Mallory and Brook haven’t played together since last year so they were working some things out,” Rich said. “They trailed most of the first set, but stayed in it and we’re able to win a close tie breaker. After that they really seemed to hit their stride.
“We have a strong second doubles team in Midori and Sarah. Sarah stepped up and hit a ton of volleys tonight — her movement and serve in the back court also put us in a really strong position tonight at that court.”
Teays Valley’s Lacey Urban defeated Keller Clouse 6-0 and 7-5 at first singles and TV teammate Lexy Urban earned a 6-3 and 6-2 decision at second singles over Ella Bennington.
“Lacey cruised through her first set, but Keller really cleaned up her game and the second set got pretty exciting,” Rich said. “I think Lacey’s experience at first singles these past four years really gave her the edge tonight, she was able to keep her composure and close it out in straight sets.
“Lexy put on a great performance tonight, because her opponent was incredibly tenacious and covered the court well. She did a great job waiting for the right opportunity and moved in to take the ball early — she finished off a lot of points at the net that way.”
Kara Lutz scored the lone point for the Braves with a 6-1 and 6-4 win at third singles over Kassidy Coey.
“Third singles was a battle as well,” Rich said. “Kassidy got started a little slow but came around in the second set and had some really long points. It wasn’t enough to take the court, but it was a good close matchup.”
Logan Elm co-coach Tony Clouse reflected on is team’s first loss of the season and the road ahead.
“We ended in a loss but I thought we learned a lot in each match,” he said. “Teays Valley is a solid team from top-to-bottom, so we knew going in that it would be quite a challenge from the beginning.
“We are proud of how we played and represented our program tonight. It’s never fun to lose, but I think each of our players benefited from being in tough situations throughout each match which hopefully pays dividends later in the season.”
Both teams hit the road on Monday for non-league play, with the Vikings (8-1, 4-0) taking on Bishop Ready and the Braves (8-1, 3-1) tangling with the Chieftains.
Circleville 5,
Hamilton Twp. 0
Circleville earned a 5-0 MSL-Buckeye on Thursday over visiting Hamilton Township.
Abby Michael prevailed 6-2 and 6-0, Ella Jenkins won 6-2 and 6-4 and Taaliya Fulgham claimed a win by straight-sets of 7-5 and 7-5.
Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw pitched a 6-0 and 6-0 shutout in doubles.
The Tigers host Unioto on Monday for a non-league match.