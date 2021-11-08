COLUMBUS— The Amanda-Clearcreek football team was under the Saturday night lights this week as they played Harvest Prep in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.
During a road game that felt and sounded more like a home game, the Aces came out strong. On their first possession the Aces marched from their own 43-yard line down to the end zone to score the first touchdown of the game with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
The teams traded possessions for the rest of the first with no points gained by either team. Heading into the second the Harvest Prep Warriors surged back. After recovering an A-C fumble at their offensive 43-yard line, the Warriors made quick work of getting into the end zone.
Harvest Prep missed the extra point attempt giving the Aces a one point lead with just under ten minutes left in the half.
In the dwindling minutes of the second quarter the Aces were ready to make the spectators sit up and pay attention. The Aces, facing a fourth down on just the wrong side of the 50-yard line, set up to punt. Pulling a move that some would call bold, the Aces faked the punt and passed the ball to senior Grant Guiler who managed a 40-yard rush.
Now with under a minute left in the half, facing another fourth down and five yards between them and scoring, Amanda-Clearcreek had another choice to make. With one bold move under their belt, the Aces opted to take the safer route this time and senior Jonathan Weaver kicked in an easy 5-yard field goal.
As the underdogs heading into the game, the Aces were happy to lead 10-6 at halftime. Their fans, who stayed loud and invested throughout the first half, started to grow bold and happy with their cheering.
The second half however, would not go as well for Amanda-Clearcreek. Both teams racked up penalties in the third, but it was the Aces that couldn’t contain their opponents.
The Warriors star running back, Jaylen Jennings, had several long runs in the second half. Including a 35-yard run to put the Warriors in the red zone. They broke the plane on the next snap, and after completing a two-point conversion, took the lead 14-10.
The Aces’ woes continued on their next drive when senior Hunter Matheny fumbled a pass from quarterback Nathan Hunter and Harvest Prep was able to recover the ball.
Harvest Prep would pick up one more TD in the third quarter and in a frustrating fourth quarter no one was able to score. Taking a knee with 30 seconds left, the Warriors beat the Aces 21-10.
After the game head coach Steve Daulton spoke to his players in a somber huddle.
“We felt like there were still some good things we had hit [in the first half] and we had to come back to. But, you know, you give up a sack, we misaligned once or twice… And the fumble, a couple dropped passes and, you know it’s just the way it goes. I just really didn’t expect that would be the case in the second half,” Coach Daulton said after the game.
Going forward Daulton stressed that the returning members of the team next year would be ready to push deeper into the playoffs.
“We’re a program where we really pride ourselves on not rebuilding, you know just try and reload.That’s the exciting part, you know, just continuing to connect with kids and build those relationships and push them. It’s what makes this great game so great.”
Amanda-Clearcreek finished the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 7-6.