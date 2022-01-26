AMANDA— The Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces breezed to a win Tuesday night against Horizon Science Academy.
The school honored seniors Sara Sharp and Abby Carver on the varsity team, as well as senior Hortense Keromnes, who plays on the JV team.
The varsity Lady Aces has had a true bounce-back season this year. After finishing 0-18 in the 2020-21 season, current head coach Tim Leist has said how impressive it is that the team currently sits with a 12-5 after the game against Horizon Science Academy.
Much of that success is tied to the leadership of Sharp and Carver. Sharp, who plays both guard, is a regular starter for the Lady Aces. Carver isn’t a regular starter but coach Leist has made a point of highlighting what she brings to the locker room and bench on multiple occasions.
The Lady Aces now face a back-to-back situation as they host the Logan Elm Lady Braves Wednesday night.