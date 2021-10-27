CIRCLEVILLE— Amanda-Clearcreek football is in the playoffs this season. Despite their loss to Fairfield Union last week, the team earned the No. 7 seed for the first round of tournament play.
“We got hit with reality, you know, very bluntly Friday night… It's not enjoyable but it's an opportunity to learn and grow and move forward. That's the only option now that we're in the postseason,” said head coach Steve Daulton this week.
The Aces finished the regular season with an overall record of 6-4. Even with a winning record there are causes for concern. This season saw the football team rackup a losing record at home for the first time in several years.
“Our own stadium, The Pit, is a special place. It's a place our kids take a lot of pride in. We're fortunate to get that one last opportunity to get a home game.”
Saturday’s game will be against tenth ranked Minford. The Falcons hold a similar record to A-C, ending the season 6-3. However, as part of the Southern Ohio II league, Minford is a relatively unknown opponent to the Aces.
“That's a neat part of the playoffs, you play familiar teams. Not only are we seeing them new on film, we're seeing the teams they played new on film, and that's what makes this interesting and fun and challenging.”
Coach Daulton isn’t letting all that’s fun and interesting about the playoffs cloud his focus. Minford may be unfamiliar, but any team that’s made it as far as they have is not a team to be overlooked.
“Their quarterback and two of their receivers are without a doubt very, very good athletes. So we’ve got to make sure we get lined up and that we are aware of where those guys are, where our threats are.”
Heading into the game, there are a lot of factors to think about for the players and the coaches. In his fourth year as head coach at Amanda-Clearcreek, Daulton will be saying goodbye to his first set of seniors that he’s coached since their freshman year.
“It's been a great four years of getting to know this group, I’ve really enjoyed them. And it’s very awkward to imagine walking back in the locker room and not seeing them. I'm really excited to begin this playoff process with them.
“So regardless of winning and advancing and all of the success that may entail, just the opportunity to be around them one more week is enough motivation for me to absolutely want to make sure we're doing absolutely everything we can to put ourselves in a position to be able to continue our season.”
The Aces kickoff the playoffs at home on Saturday Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. against Minford.