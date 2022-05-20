AMANDA – Aces are high and the cats are wild!
At least that was the case Thursday evening in Amanda as the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces defeated the North Union Wildcats, 7-2, to capture a Sectional championship.
Amanda-Clearcreek used a pair of big innings to erect a big enough lead for their defense and pitching to protect. The win takes the Aces to 17-6 on the year and into the district semi-finals to face off with Centerburg, 5 p.m. Monday in Centerburg.
Trent Hodges picked up the win, on the hill, for the Aces. When Hodges threw four innings of one-run-one-hit baseball, he allowed a pair walks and recorded four punch outs. Hunter Matheny came on in relief of Hodges and worked two and a third innings allowing a run on a hit, giving up a walk and sitting three batters down on strikes. Peyton Cassley closed out the game, throwing two-thirds of an inning.
“We just want to make sure that we’re fresh heading into next week,” Amanda-Clearcreek head coach Travis Stone said about using three pitchers. “Trent (Hodges) needed to get some work today. He hasn’t thrown very much. With the lead, we got him out of there so we could get some other guys some innings.”
In the top of the third inning, North Union played some small ball to get on the board. With one out, Anson Brown drew a walk, was sacrificed to second base and came home on an Austin Haubiel single, which was the Wildcats’ first base hit in the game.
The Aces answered in the home half of the frame. Matheny drew a lead-off walk and advanced to second on a bunt hit by Ryan Chambers. Hodges then sacrifice bunted, advancing both baserunners. A Cassley ground ball brought Matheny across the dish. Cade Young knocked in Chambers and Young later scored when a ground was bobbled by the North Union third basemen.
In the next inning, the Aces showed patience at the plate. After the lead-off batter Grant Guiler reached base, Matheny and Chambers drew a pair of walks and Trent Hodges legged out an infield hit to drive in Guiler. Cassley was then hit by a pitch, with the bases loaded, to bring in Matheny.
Young hit a sacrifice fly ball to plate Chambers and Hodges scored a groundout off the bat of Kansas Rhymer , “We hit the ball, actually, pretty hard from the very beginning, we just kept hitting it right to people,” Stone said. “Finally. In the third and fourth inning we started to find some holes and some creases in the defense and we were able to get some (runs.)
The rest of the way the Aces’ relief duo of Matheny and Cassley kept the Wildcats at bay only allowing one hit and one unearned run, through the last three innings.