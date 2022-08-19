Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo required professional evaluation and counseling following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson was accused of sexually harassing and coercing women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. Watson’s suspension begins Aug. 30, when he won’t be allowed at the team’s facility. He may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston. Cleveland traded for the three-time Pro Bowler in March, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract
Single lawsuit last remaining legal issue for Deshaun Watson
HOUSTON — The only remaining legal issue still pending for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is one unsettled lawsuit now that he and the NFL have agreed on an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine as part of a settlement related to sexual misconduct allegations. But David Ring, a California-based attorney not connected to the lawsuits against Watson, says the quarterback will still be dealing with the court of public opinion and reaction from fans. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 24 women who had sued Watson, was upset by Thursday’s settlement.
Braves OF Ozuna facing more legal woes following DUI arrest
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program. Now Ozuna is facing more legal problems after his DUI arrest. In a statement released by the team, the Braves say they are “obviously disappointed” by the arrest. Ozuna also was charged with failure to maintain lane. He was released on $1,830 bond.
Source: CBS extends Champions League deal for $250M a year
GENEVA — The Champions League is staying on CBS in the United States for six more years. A person familiar with the deal has told The Associated Press that CBS’ parent company Paramount is paying $250 million a year to renew its prime European soccer rights through 2030. That is an increase of 250% from the previous deal, starting in the 2024-25 season when a new competition format creates a 50% increase in the number of games. In May, CBS drew a U.S.-record for a Champions League final broadcast in English. The average audience was 2.76 million for Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.
No. 9 Oklahoma in unfamiliar role after coaching change
NORMAN, Okla. — Much has changed for Oklahoma in the past year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season right before coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern California. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere. Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to steady the ship. The Sooners are picked to finish behind Baylor this season in the race for the Big 12 title. The ninth-ranked Sooners open the season Sept. 3 against UTEP.
Larson looking forward to racing Raikkonen at Watkins Glen
NASCAR has a record seven different countries represented in Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, and the headliner is 2007 Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen. His Cup debut has the NASCAR regulars excited to race against the Finn, and that includes Kyle Larson. The reigning Cup champion says he’s looking forward to studying Raikkonen’s data and understanding how the road racer attacks the course. But with so many newcomers in the field as NASCAR winds down its regular season, those battling for the final playoff spot are skittish to race against those unfamiliar with NASCAR.
Vikings bring hometown crowd to see 49ers QB Trey Lance
EAGAN, Minn. — San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance was the featured attraction in Minnesota during joint practices between the 49ers and the Vikings. The high school team from his hometown of Marshall attended the second day of workouts. The Vikings paid for the transportation. Lance picked up the tab for meals. Lance starred for the Marshall Tigers five years ago in the town of 13,000 people that’s about 150 miles southwest of the Twin Cities. Lance has taken over as the starter for the 49ers in his second NFL season. He was the third pick in the 2021 draft.
Judge sets January 2024 trial for LIV Golf suit against tour
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour will be waiting nearly 16 months for the case to go to trial. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman has set the trial for Jan. 8, 2024. Depending on whether LIV attorneys proceed with a preliminary injunction that means PGA Tour players who have been suspended for signing with the rival league could go through another year of not being allowed at tour events. LIV attorneys say they will need discovery material from nine players. That indicates two players have asked out of the lawsuit.
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
The Big Ten has announced its new, seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that is believed to be the richest ever struck with a college sports conference. A person familiar with the contracts tells The Associated Press that the conference’s soon-to-be 16 member universities eventually will share more than $1 billion in revenue per year. Starting in 2024, when USC and UCLA join the conference, Big Ten football Saturdays will be structured similar to the NFL. That means three marquee games being carried in consecutive time slots on three different major TV networks.
Nazem Kadri signs 7-year, $49M deal with Calgary Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — Gritty forward Nazem Kadri has signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames. He leaves the Colorado Avalanche after helping them win the Stanley Cup last season. He had a career year with 87 points in 71 regular-season games and kept that going into the playoffs with seven goals and eight assists sandwiched around a broken thumb. Kadri was considered the second-best NHL free agent available after winger Johnny Gaudreau, who left Calgary for Columbus.