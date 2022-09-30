Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities after being taken by stretcher from the field and to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Dolphins said after their 27-15 loss to the Bengals that Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa sustained a concussion when was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard and removed via stretcher.
Tua Tagovailoa, fencing response and NFL protocol
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a second frightening injury in five days when he was carted off the field Thursday, and many want to know why he was playing at all. Tagovailoa and the team claimed the first scary injury Sunday, when he struggled to walk after a big hit, was actually a concern with his back. His swift return still prompted a joint review by the NFL and NFL Players Association. He was carried off on a stretcher Thursday and hospitalized with concussion symptoms after being slammed to the turf. He fell into what seemed to be a “fencing position" after the hit, a possible indication of a traumatic brain injury.
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo
James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman was credited with one block. Rui Hachimura, a native of Japan who received a robust ovation from the crowd when he was introduced with the Washington starters, led the Wizards with 13 points and nine rebounds.
AP-NORC poll: On game day, some see prayer as a Hail Mary
Prayer is not a fundamental part of most sports’ fans playbooks. But some still give it a shot anyway. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research provides fresh details on those who believe in the power of prayer. Among professional sports fans, 23% say they have prayed about the outcome of a sporting event. Religious background is a factor: 35% of evangelical fans saying they have done so, compared with 21% of fans of other religious faiths. About 3 in 10 Americans say they feel God plays a role in determining which team goes home the victor.
Ohtani takes no-hitter into 8th, Angels beat Athletics 4-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as he led the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 4-2. In his final home start of the season, Ohtani issued a leadoff walk to Tony Kemp before retiring the next 22 batters in order. Conner Capel broke up the no-hit bid with a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into left-center field with two outs in the eighth. Even if Soto had been able to field it, he would have had trouble throwing out Capel. Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward and Max Stassi had solo home runs for the Angels, who have won four straight and five of six.
Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins' training facility Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, the team said its stadium could host the game after assessing damage caused by the storm. The NFL had said the game would be played in Minneapolis if it couldn't be played in Tampa.
Saints QB Winston 'doubtful' vs. Vikings; Dalton ready
LONDON (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says quarterback Jameis Winston is “doubtful” to play New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury. Backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with Winston missing a third consecutive practice. Allen says, “Our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go.” Winston has been playing through a back injury but was held out of practice all week ahead of the NFL’s first international game of the season. The eighth-year quarterback also is nursing an ankle injury. Allen also confirmed that wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss Sunday's game because of a foot injury. He leads the team with three touchdown receptions.
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn't recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
Big series in A-T-L: Mets vs Braves with NL East on the line
ATLANTA (AP) — Two months into the season, it looked like the New York Mets were headed for an NL East runaway. Not so fast was the reply from the reigning World Series champions. Sparked by two budding stars, the Atlanta Braves suddenly found their mojo. Now, they’re a mere game behind the Mets heading into the biggest series of the year, a three-game set in Atlanta on the final weekend of the regular season. While both teams have locked up playoff berths, the East champion earns a first-round bye. Just an enticing, this is the only division race that hasn't been settled.
Garrett back with Browns, cited for speeding following crash
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters but didn't practice Thursday after crashing his car earlier this week. Police cited Garrett for speeding, saying he lost control on a rural road Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Garrett flipped his Porsche and hit a fire hydrant. The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck. Garrett and a 23-year-old female passenger were both treated at a hospital after the crash. The Browns have not ruled out Garrett for Sunday's game at Atlanta.