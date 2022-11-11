Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive fans at a news conference. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct. The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Lawyers representing the team say the Commanders welcome this opportunity to defend the organization in a court of law.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field goals after he missed two critical kicks in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons 11 days earlier. Marcus Mariota finished 19 of 30 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and intercepted once. Atlanta fell to 4-6, leaving Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alone atop the NFC South at 4-5.
GENEVA (AP) — Qatar made a promise to soccer fans 12 years ago that they loved the game and wanted people to come to their country for the World Cup. The message acknowledged there would be skeptics that a tiny emirate whose team never played at a World Cup had the soccer passion needed to host it. Some skepticism is still there and human rights issues are still a concern. LGBTQ fans doubt being safe in a country where same-sex relations are criminalized. Some fans in Qatar may find themselves watching games in shopping centers at non-alcoholic bars.
A vast majority of the quarterback changes made in the offseason have not worked out for NFL contenders looking to stabilize the position and win right away. The Denver Broncos have struggled to find their footing with Russell Wilson. The Indianapolis Colts benched Matt Ryan. Carson Wentz was inconsistent with the Washington Commanders before getting sidelined by an injury. The Carolina Panthers fired their coach and are on to their third-stringer after Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions in five starts. The Seattle Seahawks after trading Wilson and turning to Geno Smith have had the most success and lead their division at 6-3.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States women lost again, falling 2-1 to Germany for their first three-game skid since 1993 and first home defeat in more than five years. Paula Krumbiegel scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute for third-ranked Germany in the exhibition at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Rapinoe scored in the 85th minute for the top-ranked Americans, who had been unbeaten in 71 straight games at home. The team’s last loss on U.S. soil was to Australia in July 2017. The U.S. lost at England and Spain last month.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he has “no doubt” that suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic. Silver made those remarks to attendees at a conference in Washington. Meanwhile, LeBron James took to Twitter to defend his former teammate. Irving's status with the Nets remains a mystery. Those developments followed Nike co-founder Phil Knight telling CNBC, in an interview that aired earlier Thursday, that the relationship between the shoe giant and Irving is likely severed for good. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games. He has missed four already. It's unclear when he will return to play.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are looking for three Olympic medals belonging to a member of the U.S. women’s volleyball team after they were stolen in a burglary. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the medals were in a safe that was taken on Oct. 29 from a Laguna Hills home. No arrests have been made. The medals were a gold from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a silver from the 2012 London games and a bronze from the 2016 games in Brazil. Another gold medal belonging to a women's volleyball team member was stolen in a car burglary in Anaheim in May. It was found and returned the next month. One arrest was made.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The introduction of VAR at the last World Cup proved that it is nigh impossible to remove controversy from soccer even at the highest level. The Video Assistant Referee technology has transformed the game but not everyone agrees that the change has been for the better. Part of the reason is because the rules of the game remain open to interpretation. Human discretion will still be required at some point and that opens up the potential for argument. It has also become a unifying force among supporters. They hate it. More controversy will be expected to come in Qatar.
The NFL’s overwhelming popularity just keeps on growing, no matter how many significant, unsavory off-field issues loom as its season enters its second half. There are multiple ongoing investigations of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, including one by the District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. He filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit Thursday against the team, Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. There is the impending return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from an 11-game suspension negotiated with the league after about two dozen women filed civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct. And there is the pending racial discrimination lawsuit brought by Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores.
An annual diversity study has found the NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for positions in coaching, front offices and league headquarters. The report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season. The NFL's gender results were a C last year.