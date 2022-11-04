Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant says the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week differently. Brooklyn suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games Thursday after he posted a link on Twitter to an antisemitic movie and didn't issue an apology sought by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Irving later posted an apology on Instagram. Durant says he felt like the Nets could have kept quiet as an organization., and later clarifies on Twitter that he doesn't condone hate speech or antisemitism. Nets general manager Sean Marks says the team is not considering releasing Irving at this time.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to head home with a 3-2 lead. Buoyed by late defensive gems from Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick, the Astros moved to the brink of their second championship — the other was a scandal-tainted title in 2017. Houston went ahead just four pitches in against Noah Syndergaard on Peña’s run-scoring single. Then Philly’s Kyle Schwarber homered leading off the bottom half, harkening to the five-run lead Verlander wasted in Houston’s opening 6-5, 10-inning loss.
When the Philadelphia Eagles left Tampa Bay following a playoff loss last January, they looked like they didn’t belong on the field with the Buccaneers and the NFL’s elite teams. Now, they’re the only unbeaten club in football. The Eagles have followed up general manager Howie Roseman’s impressive offseason with an even better performance on the field through eight games. They’re 8-0 for the first time in franchise history after defeating Houston 29-17 on Thursday night. It started with Roseman making all the right decisions to build the roster after Philadelphia overcame a poor start in 2021, finished 9-8 and earned a wild-card playoff berth in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as part-owner of Petty GMS. He will also enter about five Cup races. Johnson tells The Associated Press his first race will be the Daytona 500. He’s a two-time Daytona winner. He says he wants a bigger piece of the action. Petty GMS is an upstart two-car team funded by Allegiant Air chairman Maury Gallagher and fronted by Richard Petty. The team will field full-time Cup cars next season for Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.
Tennessee is back at the top of the Southeastern Conference. It's taken 15 years to return to a powerhouse form. In that time, there were embarrassing losses, inept coaches and a decade-and-a-half-long banishment to the island of irrelevance in the the country’s mightiest football conference. Turns out, all the Volunteers needed was the right guy in charge. Coach Josh Heupel's hyper-speed offense has been the calling card of Tennessee’s return to greatness. The Vols are three weeks removed from snapping a 16-year losing streak to Alabama. Now they'll look to beat the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators are on the market. The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment says a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL club. The board has retained Galatioto Sports Partners as its financial adviser. The team says a “condition of any sale” is keeping the Senators in Ottawa. A recent valuation from sports-business news outlet Sportico listed the Senators at $655 million.
GENEVA (AP) — Soccer's top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter urging teams to “let football take center stage” was sent by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura to the nationall soccer federations. It comes ahead of intense media focus on coaches and players when most World Cup squads are announced next week. FIFA's leaders ask them to “not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”
BERLIN (AP) — The RSG Group of gym outlets says its founder and CEO, Rainer Schaller, has been confirmed dead after the crash of a small plane off Costa Rica late last month. The plane disappeared from radar just off the Central American country’s Caribbean coast on Oct. 21. RSG Group, whose outlets include Gold’s Gym and McFit, confirmed shortly afterward that Schaller, family and friends had been on board. On Friday, it said in a statement that Schaller and his son had been identified as deceased. It said that his partner, the pilot and others are still missing.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick and fill-in first baseman Trey Mancini both made key defensive plays in the late innings that helped preserve a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. Mancini corralled a hard grounder by Kyle Schwarber with runners on first and third to end the eighth inning. McCormick jumped high into the right-center fence to a catch a drive by J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. The outstanding glove work was a big reason the Astros took a 3-2 edge in the Series.
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle has become a key source for the country’s national soccer team. Twelve of the 28 players chosen by Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro for two friendlies in September had been schooled in the youth divisions at the 64-year-old club that this year won the Copa Sudamericana for the second time. Ecuador will face host Qatar in the opening match of this year's tournament on Nov. 20. Players such as Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié, Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo and Real Valladolid winger Gonzalo Plata are among the crop of players that passed through Independiente del Valle's academy.