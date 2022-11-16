Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a witness told police the University of Virginia student suspected of opening fire on fellow students as they returned by bus from a field trip targeted specific victims. The prosecutor gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night during the suspect’s first court appearance Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not address the substance of the charges against him. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.
The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year’s tournament also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula. All these changes — as well as the cultural sensitivities of the competition being held in one of the Arab world’s more-conservative nations — have soccer fans curious about what to expect.
Qatar’s World Cup denounced for ‘washing’ country’s image
With no soccer tradition but billions in oil money, Qatar is the latest Persian Gulf nation using sports to try to burnish its image on the global stage. The host of the 2022 World Cup is smaller than Connecticut and has a population of fewer than 3 million. Many think Qatar is hosting the event to project its influence, build international connections and move past a human-rights record criticized by international groups and workers’ advocates. Critics describe the 2022 World Cup, which starts Sunday, as a classic case of “sportswashing” — using sports to change a country or company’s image.
Veteran skippers Francona, Showalter voted Managers of Year
Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets have been voted Managers of the Year, improving the already sparkling resumes of both veteran baseball leaders. Showalter narrowly won the National League award in a wide-open race, becoming the third person to take the prize four times and the first to do it with four different franchises. He won in the American League with the New York Yankees in 1994, Texas Rangers in 2004 and Baltimore Orioles in 2014. The other four-time winners are Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa. Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde finished second to Francona in the American League, while Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers was runner-up in the NL.
Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference rivals Tennessee and LSU are at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the SEC appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall. USC, the Pac-12’s best and probably last hope to make the final four, is seventh.
Riverboat Ron knocks off another unbeaten team
Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. The Commanders went to Philadelphia and handed the Eagles their first loss following an 8-0 start with a 32-21 victory Monday night. The victory came two years after Rivera lead a 4-7 Washington team to an 23-17 victory at 11-0 Pittsburgh. Only two of the other 29 teams in the Super Bowl era that started a season 8-0 or better lost their first game at home to a losing record.
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson reflects on his career
Jimmy Johnson won two Super Bowls as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and a national championship at Miami. He’s in the Pro Football, College Football and NAB Broadcasting halls of fame. In his view, Johnson’s biggest success has nothing to do with football. The 79-year-old Johnson describes in “Swagger,” his memoir that released on Tuesday, how his addiction to football and winning caused him to never have a family dinner. His two sons, Brent and Chad, played football but Dad never saw them play a full game. He was too busy coaching his teams to victories. Johnson now says his biggest win came when he stepped away from coaching to spend more time with his family.
McIlroy says Norman needs to ‘exit stage left’ from LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy says golf cannot begin to come together as long as Greg Norman is running Saudi-funded LIV Golf. McIlroy says no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room and that Norman needs to go. McIlroy is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship that ends the European tour season. McIlroy says it will be difficult to get anywhere until lawsuits in the U.S. and the U.K. are sorted out. He also takes issue with Norman saying Tiger Woods should be thankful for LIV forcing the tour to provide more money to plays.