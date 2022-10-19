As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier. Not for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The National League’s four winningest teams failed to reach the League Championship Series, six months of accomplishment undone in just a few days. Philadelphia is vying to become the first third-place team to reach the World Series. Years of expansion have turned the Fall Classic into a monthlong tournament and the season into a prologue. Some players have complained about the expanded postseason format, saying it doesn't benefit the top teams.
Tua Tagovailoa glad to be back after clearing protocols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols. Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after missing the past two games. Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three. Tagovailoa said he remembers everything from that night up to the point he got tackled. He doesn’t remember being stretchered off the field.
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has long been a postseason powerhouse. But the diminutive second baseman has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began. The Astros are hoping Altuve returns to form as they're back in the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and hosting the New York Yankees in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP went 0 for 16 in Houston’s three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Altuve, the team’s leadoff hitter, was 0 for 8 before rookie Jeremy Pena’s homer in the 18th inning lifted the Astros to the 1-0 win in Game 3 of that series.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium after winning the AL Division Series. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the ALDS. The last out came less than 24 hours before the Yankees were set to play Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night. In the NLCS, the Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 edge over San Diego into Game 2 at Petco Park.
Brittney Griner spends 32nd birthday in Russian prison
Brittney Griner spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison, awaiting an appeal to her nine-year sentence for drug possession that’s set for next week. The WNBA star has been especially down lately, according to her lawyers. They were with her for part of her birthday on Tuesday. Attorney Maria Blagovolina says they passed along well wishes from family and friends. The WNBA star's appeal hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25. While it’s unlikely the appeal will overturn her conviction, her lawyers hope it could lessen the sentence.
Brotherly love? Not so much between Nolas during NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other's biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. That happens in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Aaron will be the starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and one of the batters he'll face is his 32-year-old brother, San Diego Padres catcher Austin. Aaron, who is 3 1/2 years younger, tagged along to all of Austin's games when the brothers were growing up in Louisiana. Their dad coached them for years in baseball. A.J. and Stacie Nola will be in the stands at Petco Park rooting for both of their sons. But only one brother will advance to the World Series; the other faces disappointment. The Phillies lead the matchup 1-0 going into Wednesday night's game at Petco Park in San Diego.
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return. Arizona is 3-9 in its past 12 games since a 10-2 start in 2021. Hopkins’ injuries and absence from the lineup coincided with that slide. The Cardinals are only a 1 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at home, where they have lost eight straight games. Arizona’s most recent home win was against Houston last Oct. 24.
College Football Picks: Pac-12 gets a rare top-10 showdown
The Pac-12 has not had a game like UCLA-Oregon in four seasons, and only two over the last nine. The ninth-ranked Bruins visit the No. 10 Ducks on Saturday in the first regular-season meeting of top-10 Pac-12 teams since 2018. That’s good enough to make it this week’s most intriguing game, along with another Big 12 showdown for TCU, an anxious white out for Penn State fans and
Deion Sanders says HBCUs can be path to NFL for top players
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says historically Black college football programs can be a path the NFL for top recruits, but it is difficult to compete with the wealthier, traditional power schools. Sanders is in his third season with Jackson State. The Tigers are unbeaten after six games. Sanders says more highly touted players are starting to look at HBCUs as an option, but it's not a balanced option because Southwestern Conference schools such as Jackson State are still “underfunded and overlooked.” The Pro Football Hall of Famer spoke on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.
Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. He believes he didn't do enough of that last year. So he spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body to make a run at another championship. The two-time MVP is flattered being thought of as the world’s best basketball player but says that title goes to the last player standing in the NBA. He considers Golden State's Stephen Curry the best in the world by virtue of the Warriors’ status as reigning champions.