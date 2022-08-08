Dodgers, Mets make post-trade deadline statements
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets mostly ceded the spotlight at the trade deadline. Then they played like they didn’t need much help. The Dodgers swept a three-game series against San Diego to take a 15 1/2-game lead in the NL West, and the Mets took four of five from Atlanta to move 6 1/2 up on the Braves in the NL East. That was after the Padres made serious waves at the deadline by acquiring Juan Soto, and the Braves added Jake Odorizzi and Raisel Iglesias.
Kim arrives on PGA Tour with 61 to win Wyndham Championship
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung Kim is the second-youngest PGA Tour winner since World War II. The 20-year-old South Korean who goes by “Tom” made a name for himself at the Wyndham Championship. Kim shot 61 and captured his first PGA Tour title by five shots. That makes him an instant PGA Tour member and now he's eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. Rickie Fowler missed the cut but still managed to finish No. 125 in the FedEx Cup to advance. Justin Lower missed his card by three-putting for bogey from long range on the final hole.
Russian tennis players collect 3 titles at US Open tuneups
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been quite a week for Russia’s professional tennis players. There were four WTA and ATP tournaments — and Russians earned three of those titles. One of them, Liudmila Samsonova, thinks it might not be merely a coincidence that this recent run of success for her, Daria Kasatkina and Daniil Medvedev comes shortly after they were banned from competing at Wimbledon because of their country’s invasion of, and ongoing war in, Ukraine. Samsonova beat Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the Citi Open in Washington on Sunday. That came a day after Medvedev won the championship at Los Cabos, Mexico, and several hours before Kasatkina won a title in California. All three are hard-court tuneups for the U.S. Open.
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron returning for 19th season
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is coming back for another season. Bergeron led the team to the 2011 NHL championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final during an 18-year career as the league’s dominant two-way forward. The 36-year-old center had played without a future contract for the first time in his career and took more than two months to decide if he would return. The five-time Selke Trophy winner signed a one-year deal with the Bruins on Monday. The Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes in May and introduced new coach Jim Montgomery in July.
Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs set to go on trial
LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is set to go on trial on charges of assault and use of coercive behavior against a former girlfriend. Giggs, 48, is accused of assaulting Kate Greville, 36, causing her actual bodily harm, on Nov. 1, 2020, at his home in Worsley, greater Manchester. He is also charged with common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, during the same incident. Giggs is also charged with using controlling and coercive behavior against his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020. His trial in Manchester that starts Monday is expected to last up to 10 days.
Oklahoma's Gundy resigns after using offensive language
Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy says he has resigned after using offensive language during a film session. He made the announcement in a social media post and the school confirmed it with a statement. Gundy joined the program as an assistant in 1999 and was on staff for all 14 of the Sooners’ Big 12 titles and the national championship in 2000. He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was one of the holdovers when Brent Venables took over as head coach in December.
Viewer's guide for this year's World Cup in Qatar
The World Cup in Qatar takes place from Nov. 21-Dec. 18. It's one of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it. It likely represents the last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the tournament. Kylian Mbappé and France are back to defend their title. Brazil is bidding for a record-extending sixth title. The first World Cup in the Middle East will contain 32 teams and 64 matches across 28 days. Iran against the United States and Spain facing Germany are some of the group-stage matches to watch out for.
Brewers tumble out of 1st in division after trading Hader
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Virtually nothing has gone right for the Milwaukee Brewers in thee week since they traded four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader. The Brewers owned a three-game lead in the NL Central when they sent Hader to the San Diego Padres. They’re 1-5 since and trail the streaking St. Louis Cardinals by two games. If the season ended Monday, the Brewers would miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Manager Craig Counsell and outfielder Hunter Renfroe believe the team can overcome the current struggle, especially in the bullpen.
Jays top Twins on overturned call in 10th; Baldelli ejected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins and split the four-game series. Merrifield was originally called out at the plate trying to score the game-winning run, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have interfered with Merrifield. Merrifield's right foot collided with Sanchez’s left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected for arguing the call. Toronto remained two games ahead of Tampa Bay for the top wild card in the American League. Minnesota’s lead in the AL Central shrank to one game after a win by Cleveland.
Dominant deGrom pitches surging Mets to 5-2 win over Braves
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 5-2 for their 12th victory in 14 games. Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the first-place Mets finished with 19 strikeouts — including three straight from closer Edwin Díaz to end a combined two-hitter. They took four of five from Atlanta in their NL East showdown, extending their division lead to 6 1/2 games over the defending World Series champions. Pitching at home for the first time in 13 months, a dominant deGrom retired his first 17 batters before walking Ehire Adrianza with two outs in the sixth. Dansby Swanson followed with a two-run homer on deGrom's final pitch.