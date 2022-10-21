Former No. 1 Simona Halep suspended for positive doping test
Former No. 1-ranked player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open last month. The ITIA announced the suspension Friday. Halep is a two-time Grand Slam champion who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She is a 31-year-old from Romania who recently announced she was taking the rest of this season off after having nose surgery to improve her breathing. The ITIA said Halep tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat. According to the EU’s medicines agency, the drug stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO.
49ers acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford in Thursday night. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical. A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity that the Panthers will receive picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024.
MLB Playoffs: Pads-Phils 1-up in NLCS; Astros lead Yanks 2-0
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is hoping to keep things quiet in his part of South Philly. To silence Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies, at least. The sports complex home to three stadiums will be jammed Friday night with a Smashing Pumpkins concert at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple hosting Tulsa in college football at Lincoln Financial Field, both taking place at the same time as Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. Musgrove starts for the Padres with the best-of-seven matchup tied at one game apiece. Ranger Suárez pitches for the Phillies. The ALCS has a day off with the Astros leading the Yankees 2-0.
Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught just in front of the short wall by right fielder Kyle Tucker. The ball would’ve landed in the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium, Statcast showed — with the roof open at Minute Maid Park, the wind might’ve knocked down Judge’s bid. The Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason. A night after Justin Verlander fanned 11 to begin the best-of-seven series, Bregman’s third-inning homer was all the offense Houston needed. The Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason.
World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar
Qatar is a devoutly apolitical place with speech and assembly heavily restricted and a large population of foreign workers who could lose their livelihoods if they cause a stir. But that could change next month when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the tiny Gulf Arab nation for the World Cup. Authorities may face calls for labor rights, LGBTQ equality and other causes in the glare of an international spotlight like no other. They might also have to contend with public drunkenness and hooliganism in a conservative, Islamic country. Gas-rich Qatar has hosted other major sporting events in recent years but nothing on the scale of the World Cup.
Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-6s late in the first half and used that stunning change in momentum to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the New Orleans Saints 42-34. The Cardinals snapped an eight-game home losing streak that was the franchise’s longest since 1958. The game was tied at 14 when Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw the game-changing interceptions on consecutive drives that were barely a minute apart just before halftime.
Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal with manager John Schneider
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have rewarded John Schneider for his strong performance as their interim manager. The Blue Jays agreed to terms Friday on a new contract for Schneider to manage the team. Toronto says the deal is for three years with a team option for 2026. Schneider took over as interim manager in July when Charlie Montoyo was fired. He guided Toronto to a 46-28 record and the top AL wild-card spot. The Blue Jays were swept out of the playoffs in two games by visiting Seattle.
Altuve engages with fan who rushed field for selfie in ALCS
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros star Jose Altuve was more than happy to oblige when a fan ran onto the field and asked the Houston second baseman to take a selfie with him during Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees. Security at Minute Maid Park wrestled the man away from Altuve before he could click off the shot with his cell phone as the ninth inning was set to begin Thursday night.
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury. Opening statements are scheduled Friday in what could be a landmark case. Matt Gee was on the 1990 Rose Bowl winning squad. Alana Gee says he took enough serious blows to the head to develop a degenerative brain disease that led to his death at 49. The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee's death and his mental decline was from years of hard drinking. The case could be the first of its kind to go to a jury.
Kawhi scores 14 in return, Clippers hold off Lakers 103-97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first game in 16 months, and the Los Angeles Clippers opened a season of sky-high expectations with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George scored 15 points and John Wall added 15 in his debut for the Clippers, who held on down the stretch to beat their more pedigreed Los Angeles rivals for the eighth consecutive time. Anthony Davis scored 25 points despite apparently having reduced mobility after a mid-game fall, while LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his 20th home opener.