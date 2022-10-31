Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has fired coach Bryan Harsin after less than two full seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference. Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract, which adds up to more than $15 million. Half of that must be paid within 30 days. Harsin was hired away from Boise State in December 2020 and Auburn gave him a 6-year, $31.5 million deal. He never came close to replicating his past success.
Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Michigan’s coach said Monday that he can’t imagine the MSU players’ actions will not result in criminal charges. Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows tried to help. McBurrows is seen on a video shared on social media being pushed, punched and kicked by multiple Michigan State players.
Phillies set to host Houston with World Series tied at 1-all
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The World Series is set to return to Philadelphia for the first time since 2009 when the Phillies host the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Monday night. The series is tied at one game each after the teams split a pair in Houston. The always entertaining Phillie Phanatic mascot and the Philly fans figure to make it a fun time at Citizens Bank Park, especially with the game being played on Halloween night. One possible damper, however, is there’s rain in the forecast. Noah Syndergaard starts for the Phillies against Lance McCullers Jr.
Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith silence critics
Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t hear about their teams pursuing other quarterbacks anymore. The former Alabama teammates continued their MVP-caliber seasons with spectacular performances Sunday. They’ve silenced critics who questioned their ability to be franchise quarterbacks and are setting themselves up for huge contract extensions in the offseason. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 7-0 start following a 35-13 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa again rallied Miami from a double-digit, second-half deficit in a 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins are undefeated in the five games Tagovailoa has finished. Geno Smith is another QB who has proved people wrong this season.
Rodgers preaches patience after Packers’ skid grow to 4
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers frustrations were familiar after the Green Bay Packers lost their fourth straight game. This time, however, the veteran quarterback chose his words a little more carefully. Rodgers preached patience following a 27-17 loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, and a week after suggesting players needed to be benched. The loss dropped the Packers to 3-5, which represents their worst start to a season through eight games since Rodgers took over as starter in 2008.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Pair of 2s sets up 1 vs. 2 matchup
The chances of having a 1 vs. 2 matchup go up if there are two No. 2s in The Associated Press college football poll. Tennessee and Ohio State were tied for No. 2 in the Top 25. Georgia remained No. 1, setting up a 1-2 showdown Saturday in Athens between the defending national champion Bulldogs and the upstart Volunteers, who started the season unranked and are now pushing to be No. 1. Reality Check has been calling for Tennessee to be No. 2 for a couple weeks and is glad the voters have caught. The rest of the ranking had fair amount after change after the first 10, including three teams making season debuts.
WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar
Lionel Messi is back in supreme form and it’s just in time for the World Cup. The Argentina forward has scored 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country for his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after that emotional departure from Barcelona. The stats speak for themselves. He has seven goals in the French league and that is more than he had in his entire first season at PSG. He has four goals in four games in the Champions League and nine goals in his last three games for Argentina.
Soccer’s ‘most important project’ begins, not the World Cup
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Soccer has embarked on probably its most ambitious global youth development program. It has an ultimate goal of delivering millions of soccer balls and a coaching program to 700 million children between the ages of 4 and 14 around the world. The Football For Schools project was launched in 2019 but came to a grinding halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now been relaunched. That’s meant it’s been overshadowed by the buildup to the World Cup but South Africa program manager Steve Pila says it’s still “the most important project in the world of football.”
March Madness a bedrock in ever-changing college landscape
If the latest spasm of conference realignment in college sports was supposed to spell doom for the Big 12 or Pac-12, somebody forgot to tell the basketball coaches. The 2022-23 college basketball season is about to tip off and it looks like business as usual. Amid realignment, the transfer portal and the players’ newfound ability to earn money, the March Madness basketball tournaments hold the increasingly fractured NCAA together.