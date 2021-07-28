When you are at the top of your game, you are perceived as invincible. However, recent events surrounding Simone Biles’ departure from this year’s Olympics shows that maybe the people we view as eternals are just human after all.
With the sudden postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics last year, many like myself waited with bated breath for athletes to show what they’ve cultivated their whole lives for. Representing the United States, Biles was one of my people to watch out for due to dominate performance leading up to the Olympics.
However, it was a surprise to many that the highly touted gymnast chose to opt out of the individual all-around competition. Reported by ESPN’s D’Arcy Maine last Wednesday, the defending Olympic Champion decided to withdraw her name at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental health.
It was noted that the decision to remove her name from the team final competition came after the superstar committed one and a half rotations on the vault.
“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition… in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
Since her departure from team competition, Biles has been the subject of many critiques citing how her reasoning was selfish. In a column published in The Daily Mail, Piers Morgan wrote that she “quit on her team,” adding “I don’t think it’s remotely courageous, heroic and inspiring to quit.”
Many other public figures joined in Morgan’s sentiments with some making nasty remarks on Twitter.
Being a public figure, you forgo the rights of normal, private citizen where your well-being and actions are documented daily to millions, if not billions of people to view for pleasure. For people like Biles, her life is an open book.
But did she quit on her team?
Coming to the floor as a spectator/assistant coach, Biles has been seen supporting her teammates prior to Russia’s team getting crowned in team competition. While her performance may have been needed, her decision to withdraw gave Jade Carey a chance to perform — finished ninth in qualifying for the Olympics.
In essence, her decision to stop gave another gymnast a chance to shine as USA claimed silver in the all-around.
Being a student to the game of football, I can recall several instances where I felt an overabundance of anxiety. However, my thought process was to get comfortable being uncomfortable.
Hearing about Biles’ departure was a surprising one to say the least. Initially, I had questions as to why she chose to go that route with some frustration stemming from a lack of sports the year prior.
However, looking at the situation from a bird's eye view has shown me that maybe the greats also struggle from the same simpleton dilemmas we all face on a day-to-day basis. I mean, what else do we want from her?
Originally born in Columbus, Ohio, she has already made enough of a case to prove she is the greatest of all time. Her career accolades prior to the team’s 2020 silver award include:
• Two-time Olympian (2016, 2020); six-time Olympic Medalist (four golds, one silver and one bronze)
• Olympic Games Rio 2016 (gold in team, all-around, vault and floor) (bronze for beam)
• World Championship Gold Medalist (Team, all-around, balance beam, floor exercises and vault)
• Twenty-five World Championship Medals (19 gold, three silver and three bronze)
It is safe to say that I was never meant to be a gymnast given the fact I am now six feet four inches tall and weigh as much as a large sack of potatoes. So, it puzzles me as to why some in the public eye have such strong views given that they themselves will never be the decorated athlete Biles has grown into.
This is not the first time a professional athlete has publicly alluded to their struggles with depression and mental health. NBA players like Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan and figure skater Gracie Gold, among others, have made public statements regarding their mental health.
Another noteworthy supporter of mental health was the great swimmer Michael Phelps who, around 2016, discussed his troubles with depression and suicidal thoughts prior to the start of the 2016 Rio Games.
This instance, I feel, speaks more to us as a people and how we expect our athletes to represent us as a society. We look up to these astonishingly talented men and women because we think they are invincible. Who else is doing what Biles is producing? I cannot think of one that comes close.
But at the end of the day, her ability to be human is what others do not wish to see, because she’s supposed to represent the United States; a country that has become one of the most powerful governments in the history of mankind. So, her bowing out would, of course, set some people off.
For gymnasts, a career — like most other professional sports — is very short-lived. In order to be great, some must sacrifice a whole lot to be the face of a nation; but at what cost?