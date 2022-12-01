Hoban Lamar 2022 Mr. Football
Courtesy OHSAA

COLUMBUS – Akron Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling has been named Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He is the 36th winner of the award and will lead his team into the OHSAA Division II state championship game Thursday night against Toledo Central Catholic.


