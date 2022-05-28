CHILLICOTHE — After storms suspended the Division III Region 7 Track Meet, Thursday night, the teams reconvened at Herrnstein Field and Bobo Track Saturday to finish the meet.
Westfall’s Peyton Proffitt was the only area athlete to earn a regional championship. Proffitt won the girls’ pole vault clearing the bar at 12 feet.
“I’m so excited, I’m a senior now, so I have had this goal for a really long time,” Proffitt said. “My dad and I talked about winning district, regional and state tournaments. I didn’t have a PR today, but I still pulled through and I’m super excited.”
This will not be Proffitt’s first taste of the State Track Meet, She qualified the state meet, as a junior, and placed eighth with a vault of 10-6.
Tayla Tootle of Logan Elm finished just behind Proffitt with a vault of 11 feet eight inches and that will qualify her for the state track meet at Jesse Owens Stadium next weekend.
The boys did an impressive job in the pole vault event themselves. Tyler Shipley of Westfall placed third in the event clearing the bar at 14 feet and Circleville’s Zach Buitendorp placed fourth in the event with a vault 13 feet, four inches. Buitendorp and Shipley are the only two boys in the area to qualify for the state meet.
In the running events, it was the Circleville girls who led the area teams. Faith Yancey placed second to earn regional runner-up honors in the 200-Meter Dash with a time of 25.89, not even a half of a second behind the first place finisher.
Lily Winter placed third in the 400-Meter Dash with a time of 59.46, missing out on a regional runner-up finish by two hundredths of a second.
Yancey and Winter, along with teammates Addison Lowe and Ellie Patrick, also earned regional runner-up honors in the 4 x 400 Relay event with a speed of 4:07.78, just one and half seconds off the winning time.
Yancey, Winter and Lowe, along with teammate Makya Cockerham placed fourth and qualified for the state meet in the 4 x 200 Meter relay event with a time of 1:47.20.
Despite not qualifying for the state meet, Caitlyn Shipley set a new Westfall school record in the 800-meter run clocking in with a time of 2:24.73. Shipley nearly qualified for the state meet in the mile run finishing in fifth place with a time of 5:28.24
Hannah Wyler of Tuscarawas Valley won the 1,600-meter event in time of 4:56.37 Wyler also won the 3,200-meter race with a time of 11:24.91.
On the boys side, Connor Shingleton of Minerva won the 1,600-meter with a time of 4:20.26 and Cody Schobelock of Unioto won the 3,200-meter race with a mark of 9:24 even.
State track meet starts on Friday, June 3rd with the finals for the 4 x 800 Meter Relay event starting at 9:30 a,m. Starting at approximately 10 a.m. will the preliminaries for all the other running events. The preliminaries and the finals for all the field will be on Friday,
Girls’ long jump, girls’ discuss throw and girls’ pole vault, along with the boys’ high jump and boys’ shot put will start at 1 p.m. The girls’ high jump, girls’ shot put along with the boys’ discuss throw, boys’ long jump and boys’ pole vault begin around 4 p.m.
The finals for all running events not including the 4 x 800 Meter Relay will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4.