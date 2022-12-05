More than 400 swimmers from at least 19 teams including Circleville, Logan Elm and Teays Valley competed Saturday at the Rosenberg Invitational. Athens’ boys’ team captured first place and defeated 2022 West Virginia state champion Parkersburg South.
More than 400 swimmers from at least 19 teams including Circleville, Logan Elm and Teays Valley competed Saturday at the Rosenberg Invitational. Athens’ boys’ team captured first place and defeated 2022 West Virginia state champion Parkersburg South.
Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton/Circleville Herald
Swimmers dive into the fast lane for the 50-yard freestyle.
ATHENS — Logan Elm, Teays Valley and Circleville swim teams dived into the fast lane to victory at the Rosenberg Invitational on Saturday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
Logan Elm’s girls’ team placed placed 11th, Teays Valley at 13th and Circleville 19th of the more than 20 teams at the invitational.
Logan Elm’s boys’ team placed 15th and Teays Valley’s team placed 10th.
Among the meet’s highlights included how Logan Elm’s Lindsay Bright finished first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:24 min) and second (2:21 min) in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley.
Teays Valley’s Wyatt Rathgaber finished second in the second in the 100-yard butterfly (57 sec) and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03 min)
In the men’s 200-yard medley relay Logan Elm’s team – William Higginbotham, Owen Braun, Keegan Kidd, Keegan and Durke Greene – putting some points on the board with an eighth place finish (2:05 min).
Teays Valley’s 200-yard freestyle relay team – Katie Reynard, Ryleigh McCoy, Aubriegh Daley, Aubrey and Lauren Arledge – put points on the board with an 7th place finish (2:05 min).
Logan Elm’s Owen Braun finished 7th (1:13 min) in the 100-yard breastroke.
As to the women’s 200-yard medley relay, Teays Valley’s team – Katie Reynard, Taylor Kuhn, Lauren Arledge, and Ryleigh McCoy – finished 11th (2:23 minutes). Logan Elm’s team – Julia Weller, Stella Jones, Lindsay Bright and Sieenah Bryant – finished 17th (2:31 min).
Teays Valley’s team – Easton Swanger, Sam McCoy, Wyatt Rathgaber and Andrew Brister – placed 15th (2:16 min).
For a complete list of results from Saturday's meet, see Swimmeet.com
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.