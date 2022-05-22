WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Area track and field athletes converged on Washington High School on Saturday for the Division II Southeast District meet.
Circleville’s Faith Yancey took home top honors in two individual events as well as a pair of relay events to become a four-time district champion. Yancey ran the fastest time in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.13. Yancey also won the 200 meter dash with a mark of 26.44. Yancey was also on the top finishing 4 x 400 meter relay team and the first place 4 x 200 meter relay team.
Yancey’s teammate, Lily Winter, ran the best time in the 400 meter run clocking in at 59.62. Winter was also a member of the district championship 4 x400 meter and 4 x 200 meter relay teams. She also qualified for the regional meet, Thursday and Saturday in Chillicothe, in the 200 meter dash, finishing fourth.
Another Lady Tiger that took home top district honors was Ellie Patrick in the 800 meter run. Patrick turned in a time of 2:26.44. Patrick was also a member of the 4 x 400 relay team and she qualified in a third event, the 4 x 800 meter relay.
Westfall’s Peyton Proffitt won top honors in two events. Proffitt won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.84. Proffitt also took top honors in the pole vault clearing the bar at 12 feet. Proffitt’s teammate on the boys’ side, Tyler Shipley, also took the district championship in the pole vault. Shipley’s best performance was clearing the bar at 12 feet ten inches.
Circleville’s Zach Buiterndorg finished second to Shipley, in the pole vault, to punch his ticket to the Region 7 Meet. Buitendorg will have two female teammates joining him at the pole vault station. Payton Ford and Emma Groff both qualified for the regional meet in the pole vault competition.
A pair from Logan Elm dominated the throwing events. Annie Karshner won the discuss throw with a heave of 116-02 feet. Olivia Adams qualified for the regional meet in the shot put with a throw of 36-02.75, that was good for a second place finish.
Maddux Bigam, from Circleville, will advance the regional meet in both the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run. She also qualified as part of the 4 x 800 meter relay team. Other Circleville athletes advancing are Sydney Lattimore and Addison Lowe. Lowe advanced as an individual and as part of a relay team.
Annabelle Rutter, from Logan Elm, will also be competing in two events at the regional meet. Rutter will run the both 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles. Others advancing from Logan Elm are Allen Boerner, Drew Tomlinson, Camryn Ross, Nate Edge and Tayla Tootle. Boerner, Tomlinson and Ross will compete in both individual events and relay events in the regional meet.
Westfall’s Caitlyn Shipley qualified for the regional in a pair of events, the 800 meter run and the 1600 meter run.
Relay teams qualifying for the Region 7 Meet:
• Circleville girls 4 x 400 meter relay team (Yancey, Lowe, Patrick and Winter) district championship
• Circleville girls 4 x 200 meter relay team Yancey, Lowe, Patrick and Makya Cockerham) district championship
• Circleville girls 4 x800 meter relay team (Bigam, Patrick, Morgan Blakeman and Audrey Fausnaugh)
• Logan Elm girls 4 x 800 relay team (Ross, Ella Borland, Kinley Whited and Josie Martin)
• Circleville boys 4 x 200 meter relay team (Blair Jude, Jake Yancey, Daniel Cutliff and Joe Streitenberger)
• Circleville boys 4 x 100 meter relay team (Jude, J. Yancey, Cutliff, Strietenberger)
• Logan Elm boys 4 x400 meter relay team (Boerner, Tomlinson, Mason Carpenter and Jude Braun) district champions
• Logan Elm boys 4 x 200 meter relay team (Boerner, Carpenter, Braun and Anthony Steele)
• Logan Elm boys 4 x 800 meter relay team (Tominson, Keegan Kidd, Scott Gaskin and Gage Arnett.