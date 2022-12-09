Brittney Griner’s release celebrated by basketball world
Brittney Griner’s loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States. It has been nearly 300 days since the WNBA star was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Now four months later, she’s headed home after the U.S. and Russia had a high-level prisoner exchange Thursday. While it’s unclear right now if Griner wants to ever play basketball again, she would be welcomed back with open arms by both the WNBA and USA Basketball. The WNBA season begins May 19.
Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
Analysis: Dominant Eagles’ o-line worthy of MVP talk
If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league’s best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense. The success on offense starts up front. Four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce anchors the offensive line. Kelce is the heart and soul of the team and the city. He’s joined by three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right guard Isaac Seumalo and left guard Landon Dickerson.
USC QB Caleb Williams voted AP Player of the Year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. The sophomore Heisman Trophy favorite is the school’s first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans. Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. TCU quarterback Max Duggan came in second with six first-place votes and 64 points. Williams has passed for 4,075 yards with an FBS-leading 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.
AP source: Nimmo staying with Mets on $162M, 8-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is staying with the free-spending New York Mets, agreeing to a $162 million, eight-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical and no announcement had been made. A quality leadoff hitter with a .385 career on-base percentage, Nimmo became a free agent last month for the first time. He was a key performer as the Mets returned to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2016. The left-handed hitter batted .274 with 16 homers and a team-high 102 runs, a career high. Bringing back Nimmo means New York is poised to return its entire everyday lineup intact next year.
House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Committee on Oversight and Reform says the Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades and downplayed sexual misconduct by men at the top levels of the organization. That’s according to a report published Thursday. The report also says team owner Dan Snyder was involved in the misconduct, interfered in a separate investigation and was misleading to the House committee. The report also says the NFL minimizes “workplace misconduct across the league.” Attorneys for Snyder and the Commanders said the committee’s work was “one-sided” and there were “no new revelations.”
Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Portugal coach Fernando Santos says Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave Qatar after being dropped from the team to play Switzerland at the World Cup. Santos did acknowledge his star player was “not happy” to be told he was not in the starting lineup. That happened in a private meeting after lunch on Tuesday after lunch just hours before the round of 16 game. Santos says Ronaldo asked him “Do you really think it’s a good idea?” Santos dismissed reports in Portuguese media and insists “he has never told me that he wanted to leave the national team.”
England out to stop World Cup’s ‘irresistible force’ Mbappé
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England’s players have been asked one question on repeat as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappé? Hardly surprising, given Mbappé is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals and is widely considered the man to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star.