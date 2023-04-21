Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings this year. In the last week, four people were fatally shot at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama, and a man shot and killed another four people in Maine. The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time. That's according to a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. On average the data shows at least four people have died in mass killings once every six and 1/2 days this year. The numbers exclude perpetrator deaths.
Transgender lawmaker silenced by Montana House speaker
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's House speaker is refusing to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak on bills for the rest of the session until she apologizes for saying lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they supported a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Speaker Matt Regier said Thursday he would not recognize any representative that he doesn't feel can "maintain decorum." A conservative group of lawmakers intentionally referred to Rep. Zooey Zephyr using male pronouns in a letter that called for a "commitment to civil discourse. Zephyr says she stands by her statement about the consequences of banning essential health care for transgender youth.
Supreme Court set to decide on abortion pill access
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether women’s access to a widely used abortion pill will stay unchanged until a legal challenge to its Food and Drug Administration approval is resolved. The justices are weighing arguments that allowing restrictions contained in lower-court rulings to take effect would severely disrupt the availability of the drug, mifepristone, which is used in the most common abortion method in the United States. It has repeatedly been found to be safe and effective, and has been used by more than 5 million women in the U.S. since the FDA approved it in 2000.
Man accused of shooting girl, parents arrested in Florida
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents has been arrested in Florida. A neighbor says the Tuesday night shooting near Gastonia happened after children tried to retrieve a basketball that rolled into 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary's yard. Online court records show Singletary was arrested Thursday afternoon near Tampa. Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill declined to say what led to the shooting. Six-year-old Kinsley White was grazed in the cheek by a bullet. The girl's father, Jamie White, who had run to her aid, was shot in the back and remained hospitalized Thursday.
Russia's air force accidentally bombs own city of Belgorod
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s military has acknowledged that a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its warplanes caused a powerful blast in a Russian city about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Russia-Ukraine border. Belgorod has faced regular drone attacks during Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. But the explosion late Thursday was far more powerful than anything Belgorod residents had experienced before. Russian commentators immediately floated theories about what weapon Ukraine had used for the attack. Many called for retribution. About an hour later, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that a weapon accidentally released by one of its own Su-34 bombers caused the blast. Military experts said it likely was a powerful 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb.
Judge's donations cloud rulings in Catholic bankruptcy case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An Associated Press investigation finds a federal judge donated tens of thousands of dollars to New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church amid a contentious bankruptcy involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims. It's created an apparent conflict that could throw the case into disarray. Confronted with AP’s findings, U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry abruptly convened attorneys on a call last week to tell them he is now considering recusal from the high-profile bankruptcy he oversees in an appellate role. Guidry did not respond to AP requests for an interview.
Austin: US troops ready to support possible Sudan evacuation
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin says the American military has deployed forces and is developing options to assist in the potential evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan. The security situation in the country is deteriorating due to fighting between two warring factions. Austin says the aim is “to ensure that we provide as many options as possible, if we are called on to do something. We haven’t been called on to do anything yet." According to an American official, a small number of U.S. troops have begun arriving in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, where the U.S. is pre-positioning forces and equipment to assist in any potential evacuation of embassy staff from Sudan.
Music to Trump's ears: Whitewashing Jan. 6 riot with song
WASHINGTON (AP) — A song featuring ex-President Donald Trump and a choir of prisoners charged with crimes related to the deadly Capitol insurrection briefly took the No. 1 spot on iTunes last month, edging out Taylor Swift. The song is another effort to whitewash Jan. 6, 2021, when the Republican president's supporters broke into the Capitol and fought with police in an attempt to derail the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Experts on authoritarianism say the effort to portray violent rioters as patriots is part of a larger effort to deflect blame for the riot and shape the way Americans view the attempt to violently subvert the will of the American people.
'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life, advertised as the ″Champagne of Beers,” at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage. The Comité Champagne — the body protecting the Champagne designation — asked for the destruction of a shipment of 2,352 cans on the grounds that the term infringes the protected designation of origin “Champagne.” The consignment was intercepted in the Belgian port of Antwerp in early February. Miller High Life, Miller’s oldest brand, was launched as its flagship in 1903. According to its website, the company started to use the “Champagne of beers” nickname three years later. The brand owner said Friday it “respects local restrictions” around the word Champagne.
NFL suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are suspended through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams are suspended six games. The Lions released Cephus and Moore. Berryhill and Williams were suspended for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.