High court won’t hear Title IX case involving Michigan State
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t take the plunge into a dispute over Michigan State University’s decision to end its swimming-and-diving teams, a decision female athletes sued over. The case was one of many the high court rejected Monday. As is typical, the justices didn’t comment in turning away the case. The dispute the justices rejected stems from MSU’s decision to end its men’s and women’s swimming-and-diving teams after the 2021 season. The school cited cost as the reason, saying its swimming and diving facilities needed millions in upgrades. School officials have said they’re discussing reinstating the swimming-and-diving program.
Analysis: Third-string NFL QBs rise to challenge of starting
Brock Purdy outplayed Tom Brady, leaving his dad in tears with a stellar performance in his first career start. Anthony Brown displayed a veteran’s poise under pressure in his NFL debut. Third-string quarterbacks had quite the Sunday leading a pair of division leaders to important wins. Other backups, including former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, saw action in Week 14. Purdy stole the show. The rookie quarterback chosen with the last pick in the draft this year threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, helping the San Francisco 49ers rout Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7, spoiling the GOAT’s Bay Area homecoming.
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been arrested on a felony family violence charge. Travis County jail records show that Beard was arrested by Austin police and was booked at 4:18 a.m. Monday on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The 49-year-old coach is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million per year.
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is listed in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson. The update came one day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to Jackson. A spokesman at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says Leach is listed in critical condition. Other details are not known. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He is widely recognized for his innovative Air Raid offense.
Resurgent Zion Williamson powering Pelicans up the standings
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is producing in ways New Orleans envisioned when they drafted him first overall back in 2019. And that production is making the Pelicans look like a contender in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 30.3 points during New Orleans past seven games and the Pelicans have won all of those contests. despite the absence of injured star forward Brandon Igram. The winning streak has propelled the Pelicans to the top of the Western Conference standings through 26 games. Williamson says the trust and confidence his teammates has shown in him after he missed all of last season with a foot injury has inspired him not to let them down.
Messi, Modric carry Argentina, Croatia into World Cup semis
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tears are flowing from soccer’s biggest superstars as they make emotional exits from what might be their last World Cup. First it was Neymar. Then it was Cristiano Ronaldo. Could Lionel Messi be next? Momentum is building behind Messi’s push to cap his one-of-a-kind career by winning the World Cup for the first time. The 35-year-old Argentina playmaker has carried his team to the semifinals almost in the same way Diego Maradona led the South American nation to the title in 1986. Now in Argentina’s way is Croatia. The 2018 runner-up is establishing a reputation as the most stubborn and durable of opponents and boasts one of soccer’s most graceful players in Luka Modric.
Heisman 2023: Maye? Harrison Jr.? Who challenges Williams?
NEW YORK (AP) — Barring some unusual circumstances, Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams will become the eighth Heisman Trophy winner since 2000 to play college football the following season. None of them has come close to winning another. Maybe Williams is the one to break the trend and become just the second two-time Heisman winner, joining Ohio State’s Archie Griffin (1974-75). Who will challenge Williams in next year’s Heisman race?
‘I want to talk’: Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That’s according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them.”
Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year; Pegula’s coach Witt honored
Iga Swiatek has won the WTA Player of the Year award for the first time. She was honored Monday after rising to No. 1 in the rankings in April and remaining there for the rest of the season thanks in part to two Grand Slam titles. Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who was the WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2020. The WTA Coach of the Year award went to David Witt. He works with Jessica Pegula, a 28-year-old American who rose to a career-best No. 3 in the rankings during 2022 and was a quarterfinalist at three Grand Slam tournaments.