Houston back at No. 1 as Northwestern makes AP Top 25 debut
Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll for the third time this season while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week. The Cougars picked up 48 first-place votes from the 62-member national media panel with just two weeks left in the regular season. Alabama dropped one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in its lone week at No. 1. The Crimson Tide held onto seven first-place votes, while Kansas also earned seven to climb two spots to No. 3. North Carolina State and Florida Atlantic dropped out after each lost games last week.
Tatum scores All-Star record 55, Team Giannis wins 184-175
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius. Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James’ hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA’s annual showcase exhibition game Game on Sunday night. Tatum had 27 of his points in the third quarter, another All-Star Game record for any period. He was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters’ portion of the All-Star draft, and in the end, that pick proved to absolutely be the right one.
Celtics stars Tatum and Brown put on quite an All-Star show
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Best record in the NBA. A team that won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals last season. A pair of All-Stars, including the MVP. And a coach who isn’t an interim coach anymore. The Boston Celtics have much to like about where they are right now. Jayson Tatum’s All-Star scoring records — 55 points in the game, 27 points in the third quarter, both numbers that have never been touched by any of the other 449 All-Stars in league history — were the big story coming out of Team Giannis’ 184-175 win over Team LeBron on Sunday night. So was Jaylen Brown with 35 points, and now, coach Joe Mazzulla isn't Boston's interim anymore.
AP source: Antetokounmpo going to New York for wrist exam
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo was scheduled to be in New York on Monday to undergo testing and get further evaluation on his injured right wrist, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because neither the Bucks nor Antetokounmpo released the plans publicly. Antetokounmpo injured his wrist Thursday in Chicago after attempting to block a shot. Antetokounmpo exited after only nine minutes and did not return. He had X-rays and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at the time they came back clean.
Tiger Woods sightings are rare as he enters semiretirement
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger sightings are rare these days on the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods at Riviera played 72 holes for the first time in 10 months. And there's no telling for sure when Woods will compete again. That might be in the Masters in April. This is the new normal. And the wild fan reaction to Woods is to be expected. It can be pure pandemonium because there was a time it looked as though the 2021 car crash might be the end of his career. Woods says so much goes into getting ready that he'll plan on playing the majors and maybe a few other tournaments.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.” The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — 12 laps beyond the scheduled distance. Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 — at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona. His race team is partially owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty.
Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia
The governments of more than 30 nations signed a letter calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and next year's Paris Olympics. The letter said the countries do not agree Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition as long as the lack of clarity and concrete details on a workable neutrality model aren't addressed. The United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany were among those signing. Those five countries brought nearly one-fifth of all the athletes to the Tokyo Games in 2021. The letter was the product of a Feb. 10 summit in London.
Body of Ghana soccer player Atsu repatriated from Turkey
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The body of Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu has been repatriated after he was found dead in his collapsed apartment building in the Turkey earthquake. Atsu’s remains arrived in the Ghanaian capital of Accra late Sunday and Ghana Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia led a government delegation to receive them. Bawumia says “this loss is a very painful one and this is a sad day for Ghana.” Atsu played for Premier League teams Chelsea and Newcastle before joining Turkish club Hatayspor last year. He also played more than 60 times for his country after making his debut in 2012.
Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Rahm is back to No. 1 in the world and looking very much the part. He won the Genesis Invitational with a 69 in the final round at Riviera. That gives him a two-shot victory over Max Homa and a trophy presented by tournament host Tiger Woods. Woods played his first 72-hole tournament since the Masters last April. He shot 73 and tied for 45th. Rahm now has three wins in five starts this year on the PGA Tour. He has five wins in his last nine tournaments worldwide. He has made $9.4 million the last two months.
Love picks Miami; AP source says Heat also to sign Zeller
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kevin Love says has chosen to sign with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season once he clears waivers. And a person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Heat also are finalizing plans to add another big man in free agent center Cody Zeller. That deal is expected to be completed before the team gathers in Miami to begin practice following the All-Star break. That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Zeller contract has not been signed.