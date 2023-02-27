AP sources: Haslams agree to purchase Lasry's stake in Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the negotiations say Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have agreed to purchase Marc Lasry’s 25% stake of the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that puts the value of the NBA franchise at $3.5 billion. The agreement has not been finalized. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Bucks nor the Haslams publicly disclosed any element of the agreement. The Haslams would be spending about $875 million for Lasry's stake of the team. It would be the second-highest valuation in NBA history, behind the $4 billion valuation for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury when Mat Ishbia acquired them in a deal that closed this month.
Blazers' Lillard has 71 pts and 13 3s, then gets drug tested
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points which tied for the most in the NBA this season and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left that also broke his career record for 3s in a game with 11. Lillard’s 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018.
Beyond Kane, much uncertainty ahead of NHL trade deadline
A handful of big moves already have been made well ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Plenty more are expected before Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern. Patrick Kane going from Chicago to the New York Rangers is the most highly anticipated deal on the docket. Aside from that, there is plenty of uncertainty and additional big-name players who could change places. Sunday alone brought Timo Meier getting traded from San Jose to New Jersey, Tanner Jeannot going from Nashville to Tampa Bay and Ivan Barbashev from St. Louis to Vegas. In the next few days, Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun is likely to be traded, too.
AP Interview: Stenmark says Shiffrin 'better than I was'
Ingemar Stenmark says all this fuss over Mikaela Shiffrin as she approaches his record of 86 World Cup skiing victories is beside the point. Because the 66-year-old Swede believes the American is already on another level. Stenmark says in an interview with The Associated Press that “she’s much better than I was. You cannot compare." He adds that Shiffrin “has everything” in terms of strength, good technique and a “strong head.” He says he won't attend upcoming races at the Swedish resort of Are to watch Shiffrin because he doesn't want to disrespect Swedish skiers competing.
Houston, Alabama top AP Top 25; Marquette climbing, Pitt in
The top five spots in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll remained the same. The rest of the AP Top 25 was a big jumble. Houston was No. 1 for the second straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving 49 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama had five first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas received eight. UCLA and Purdue rounded out the top 5. The Boilermakers held at No. 5 despite losing to No. 15 Indiana. The rest of the poll, only No. 20 Providence kept the same position from last week.
Jake Paul takes first ring defeat by split decision to Fury
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — YouTube star Jake Paul has suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. He lost a split decision Sunday night to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked down the unbeaten Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury, while the third favored Paul, 75-74. The 23-year-old Fury is the first true professional boxer fought by Paul.
Mets' Scherzer loves 'cat-and-mouse' game of MLB's new rules
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer described pitching under Major League Baseball’s new rules as a “cat-and-mouse” game. Contrary to previous years, Scherzer feels the pitcher finally has control of the tempo because of the new pitch clock. In his first start of the Grapefruit League schedule, Scherzer was touched for a run in the second inning but struck out five while working the first two innings of the Mets’ 6-3 win over Washington. The average game time through three days of spring training is 2 hours, 39 minutes, down from an average of 3:01 for all of spring training last year.
Klinsmann hired to coach South Korea's national soccer team
SEOUL (AP) — Former Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann has been hired to coach South Korea’s national soccer team. The 58-year-old Klinsmann won the World Cup as a player with West Germany in 1990. He replaces Paulo Bento. The Portuguese coach left the team after leading South Korea to the second round at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. Klinsmann says “I know well that the Korean national team has been ... constantly improving and producing results.” Klinsmann signed a contract through the 2026 World Cup. Klinsmann coached Germany to the World Cup semifinals in 2006 and then led the United States to the round of 16 in 2014.
Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies
Terry Holland, who elevated Virginia basketball to national prominence during 16 seasons as coach, has died. He was 80. Holland’s death Sunday night was announced by the school Monday. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019 and stopped taking his prominent courtside seat at Virginia home games. In 1974, Holland took over a program that had had just three winning seasons in 21 years. He guided the Cavaliers to nine NCAA Tournaments, two Final Fours and the 1980 NIT title. Virginia also won its first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title in 1976. Future Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson credited Holland as a deciding factor in choosing upstart Virginia over more established basketball programs.
Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.So that’s exactly what Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc did to get himself ready for the challenge, which starts next Sunday at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. The 25-year-old from Monaco headed up to the Italian Dolomites for some “extreme training” that left him “fully recharged and ready for” another crack at Verstappen, his former junior karting rival. And while Lewis Hamilton has long been a perfectionist when it comes to physical fitness, this time the Mercedes veteran tried something new: a week in Antarctica whale-spotting.