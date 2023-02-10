Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Thomas, Revis headline new Pro Football Hall of Fame class
PHOENIX (AP) — Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis got voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.
2 days later, LeBron still feels scoring record is 'surreal'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says his ascent to the top of the NBA's career scoring list is still surreal to him. The Los Angeles Lakers star expressed his thanks to his family, his fans and all the great players who came before him when the team honored him with a pregame ceremony. James broke the record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who said James is “without a doubt, the greatest player of his era.” James referred to his mother, wife and three children as his “starting five,” and he thanked his mother for buying him a kiddie hoop and a basketball on the Christmas before his fourth birthday.
Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre has filed lawsuits accusing the Mississippi state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money. The suits against Auditor Shad White and sportscasters Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee were filed Thursday in Mississippi. Favre is not facing criminal charges, but the state is suing him and about three dozen other people or businesses to recover misspent welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation. A spokesman for White says the auditor has told the truth about the welfare case.
South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE
HONOLULU (AP) — An autopsy report says Honolulu police fatally shot a 29-year-old South African man who had a degenerative brain disease often found in American football stars subjected to repeated head trauma. Experts say the finding could explain his strange behavior that prompted the deadly 2021 confrontation with officers. Boston University determined that Lindani Myeni’s brain tissue showed the rugby player had the disease known as CTE. The doctor who conducted the autopsy says he suspected CTE after hearing about Myeni’s behavior and his past with contact sports. Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney decided not to pursue charges against any of the officers, saying their deadly force was justified because Myeni physically attacked them after he went into a stranger's home.
NFL Honors: Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life
PHOENIX (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, joining the first responders onstage at the “NFL Honors” who helped save his life. The Buffalo Bills safety received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday, a little more than a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. He appeared again at “NFL Honors” on Thursday night after the first responders were recognized. Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with a Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2.
Zelenskyy to address summit on Russian Olympic involvement
LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a group of sports ministers meeting to discuss Russian participation at next year’s Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee is working on a plan to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes who have not actively supported the war to enter qualifying events for the 2024 Games despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is pushing for Russian athletes to be barred and threatening a boycott as officials from 30 countries discuss how to respond. Zelenskyy has previously said any neutral flag for Russia would be “stained with blood.” He is due to address the online summit by video link.
Moves by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024 after Big 12 officials cleared the way for the storied programs to exit their league a year earlier than planned. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12′s media contracts. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak said the league would only agree to an early departure “if it was in our best interest.” The agreement must still be approved the Texas and Oklahoma boards of regents, but that is considered a formality.
Guardiola responds after Man City accused of breaches
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League champions have already been condemned after the club was accused of breaching a slew of financial regulations over a nine-year period. The team could face a fine, deduction of points or expulsion from English soccer’s top division. Guardiola says “my first thought is we are already being condemned.” City had a two-year ban from European club competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020 after UEFA had ruled the club committed “serious breaches” of financial fair play regulations from 2012-16. The latest accusations came after a four-year investigation.
NBA trade deadline sees Irving, Durant bolster West teams
First it was Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Then came Kevin Durant to Phoenix. The breakup in Brooklyn is rebuilding some contenders in the West. Trade deadline day in the NBA on Thursday featured plenty of moves, with the Suns making the biggest as they chase the first championship in franchise history. They acquired Durant by sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and a first-round pick swap in 2028 to the Nets, who also sent T.J. Warren back to his original team in Phoenix. The Lakers also made multiple moves as they try to strengthen their team around career scoring leader LeBron James.