GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award. Mahomes and Jalen Hurts excelled in the first Super Bowl matchup featuring two Black starting QBs. But Mahomes turned it up in the second half after reaggravating a sprained right ankle.
Analysis: Super Bowl had feel-good vibes for all
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Super Bowl had something for everyone. Long before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the biggest winner of this NFL season walked onto the field. Damar Hamlin came out to a rousing ovation during a pregame ceremony honoring the men and women who saved his life. Hamlin’s third appearance of the week was the best feel-good moment on a day filled with many more inspirational themes. Mahomes and Jalen Hurts put on a historic show in the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks. Hurts was spectacular but Mahomes played through an ankle injury and rallied the Chiefs from a 10-point deficit for a 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Rally by Mahomes, Chiefs fuels comeback for sportsbooks
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rallied the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl victory and led a comeback for the sportsbooks. The 38-35 win over Philadelphia meant the books were winners on the betting line. That line generally favored the Eagles by 1 1/2 points and drew plenty of wagering on the NFC champions. The victory on the point spread by the sportsbooks offset a loss on the total, which was 51 1/2 points at many places and hit hard by bets on the over.
New Mex St cancels season after sex, harassment allegations
New Mexico State has called off the rest of its men’s basketball season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact against a teammate. In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said the action was needed after receiving additional details of reports related to hazing allegations against players. KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, obtained what it said was a redacted police report with none of the players named. The station said the report detailed the victim telling investigators that on Feb. 6, three members of the team held down the victim, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to hit him in the buttocks, The victim also said the players touched his scrotum.
Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggressiveness paid off in a big way for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Sirianni had his offense go for it twice on fourth down on a single drive late in the first half and another in the third quarter, helping them take a 27-21 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have now converted a league-high 27 fourth-down tries in the regular season and playoffs. Sirianni ranked No. 1 in the regular season in the Football Outsiders’ Critical Call Index.
Skiers seek climate change moves: 'The seasons have shifted'
COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Overall World Cup winners Mikaela Shiffrin, Federica Brignone and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are among nearly 200 athletes from multiple disciplines who have signed a letter addressed to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation demanding action over climate change. The letter was delivered during the skiing world championships after warm weather and a lack of snow wiped out nearly a month of racing at the start of this season. The athletes asked the federation to shift the start of the Alpine skiing season from late October to late November and the end of the season from mid-March to late April because “the seasons have shifted." The athletes also requested a more “geographically reasonable” race schedule.
AP Interview: Moltzan catching up to US teammate Shiffrin
MERIBEL, France (AP) — It was easy to assume that her more successful teammate was her main inspiration when Paula Moltzan finished second behind Mikaela Shiffrin for the U.S. ski team’s first 1-2 finish in a women’s World Cup slalom in more than half a century. But it’s another American skier who Moltzan still looks up to the most. It’s nothing against Shifrin. It’s just that Moltzan grew up skiing on the same hill in Minnesota where Lindsey Vonn learned to race. Moltzan says "Lindsey is an icon in my life.” Moltzan is about to compete in four races in five days at the skiing world championships.
Czech soccer player Jakub Jankto comes out as gay
PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) — Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has posted a video on social media saying he is gay. That makes him one of the most high-profile male soccer players to come out. Jankto posted a video on Twitter saying “I’m homosexual. And I no longer want to hide myself.” The 27-year-old midfielder is playing for Sparta Prague this season on loan from Spanish club Getafe. Sparta Prague’s official Twitter account retweeted the video and said “you have our support.” Women’s soccer features many prominent LGBTQ+ players but it’s still rare for professional male players to come out publicly as gay.