LeBron’s off-court legacy complements his basketball success
LeBron James is soon going to be in the NBA record books as the most prolific scorer ever. But for all his accomplishments on the basketball court, it is James’ ambitious pursuits off-the-court that may ultimately distinguish his legacy from other superstar athletes’. James co-founded an entertainment company, bought stakes in professional baseball and soccer franchises and, with help from product endorsements, his net worth is estimated to be above $1 billion. The off-court achievement James is most proud of is working to uplift the lives of people in his hometown of Akron. Many athletes have excelled in one or more of these areas. But few have done all of them as well as James.
Ukraine steps up efforts to exclude Russia from Olympics
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has stepped up efforts to lobby international sports leaders against Russian participation in next year’s Paris Olympics as indications mount that the games could see the biggest boycott since the Cold War. A meeting of the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee did not commit to a boycott of the Paris Games but approved plans to consult with and persuade sports officials around the world over the next two months. The International Olympic Committee is pushing to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They would take part without their national flags or anthems as “neutral athletes.”
Analysis: Eagles weren't afraid to make difficult decisions
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing for another Super Bowl title because they weren’t afraid to make difficult decisions following a disastrous 2020 season. Just three years after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history, the organization was at a crossroads following a 4-11-1 finish in the pandemic-altered season. Owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman decided to fire coach Doug Pederson and move on from quarterback Carson Wentz. Those moves worked out when they brought in coach Nick Sirianni and drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.
Bengals' Joe Mixon charged with pointing gun at woman
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her. Mixon faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to documents filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in court records. According to the warrant, Mixon pointed the gun at the woman and told her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.” The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game.
Ford returns to Formula One in partnership with Red Bull
Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. Red Bull powertrains and Ford will partner on the development of a hybrid power unit that will supply engines to both Red Bull and AlphaTauri when new F1 regulations begin in 2026. The American automaker dominated F1 in the late 1960s and 1970s as an engine manufacturer with Cosworth and Ford is the third most successful engine maker in F1 history with 10 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ championships.
Greenwood's future remains uncertain after charges dropped
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is free to resume a soccer career that looked set to make him one of the biggest stars in the sport. But where he goes from here is unknown. The 21-year-old Greenwood had charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service this week. He is likely to be eager to resume playing after 12 months out of action but United says he will have to wait a little longer. United manager Erik ten Hag says “I can’t say anything about it.”
Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault, has no conviction recorded
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty in an Australian court to assaulting a former girlfriend during an argument in his hometown of Canberra in January 2021. Magistrate Beth Campbell didn't record a conviction against the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up for reasons including that the offense was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault, and was not premeditated. Campbell described it as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration.” A psychologist told the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court that Kyrgios had suffered severe depression, suicidal ideation and insomnia in the past but his mental had improved.
From Reid to Super Bowls, Eagles 4 stalwarts done it all
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson and Brandon Graham have all been stars for the Philadelphia Eagles for more than a decade. There is a chance Kelce, Cox and Graham could all play their last game for the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those three are the last remaining holdovers from former coach Andy Reid's time in Philly. Johnson joined the team a season later. They all won a Super Bowl under former coach Doug Pederson. They can win one more under coach Nick Sirianni.
Support growing in NHL for longer 3-on-3 OT, fewer shootouts
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There’s little doubt 3-on-3 overtime has been a success in the NHL. It has cut down on shootouts that were deciding 13% of games the season before it was instituted. That number was down below 8% last season and is at 6.4% in 2023. But movement is growing to play more than 5 minutes of 3-on-3 OT in the hopes of eliminating even more of the skills competitions that players and coaches hate to see determining outcomes. The All-Star 3-on-3 tournament is yet another chance to show just how effective it is.
For Serrano, second shot at undisputed, then maybe at Taylor
NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Serrano narrowly missed becoming an undisputed champion last year when Katie Taylor edged her at Madison Square Garden. She has another chance at undisputed on Saturday. Win that and she might get a second shot at Taylor, too. Serrano returns to Madison Square Garden, this time back in her own weight class, to face Erika Cruz with all four belts in the featherweight division on the line. The champion in seven weight classes could become the first Puerto Rican to hold all four in one division simultaneously. If Serrano is successful, the goal is a rematch against Taylor in Ireland.