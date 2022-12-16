Messi carries the weight of Argentina into World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Lionel Messi approaches his second and likely last World Cup final the stakes could hardly be higher. The same goes for Argentina after more than 30 years of disappointment since it last won soccer’s ultimate prize. For Messi victory against France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday is a chance to finally get his hands on the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career. In doing so he would push ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo who has also never won a World Cup in the long-running rivalry between the two greatest players of their generation.
Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. Playing on the road for the first time in his career, Purdy connected on his first 11 pass attempts. He finished 17 of 26 for 217 yards. Seattle lost for the fourth time in five games and its playoff hopes took another hit.
AP source: Yankees, Rodón agree to $162 million, 6-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have added Carlos Rodón to their rotation, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. New York took care of its most pressing question when it convinced AL MVP Aaron Judge to stay in the Bronx with a $360 million, nine-year contract — baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. But the contract for Rodón is an addition for the reigning AL East champions. Rodón went 14-8 this year with a 2.88 ERA in his lone season with the San Francisco Giants.
Messi, Mbappe, other leading storylines for World Cup Final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup final between Argentina and France is rich in storylines as the 22nd edition of the tournament ends with a match fit for the occasion. Lionel Messi is looking to win the game's biggest prize for the first time in likely his last World Cup appearance. Some think he needs a World Cup title to join Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game's greatest ever players. Kylian Mbappé is trying to emulate Pelé by winning his first two World Cups and Didier Deschamps is attempting to became a two-time champion as a coach. Four players are in contention for the Golden Boot as top scorer.
Messi's hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Excitement for Sunday’s World Cup final in Argentina is rising fast and anxiety is running particularly high in Messi’s hometown as many are hoping he will finally win the one major trophy missing from his illustrious career. The neighborhood in Rosario popularly known as La Bajada has turned into a sort of altar for Messi with murals and graffiti that praise him. Graffiti reads “From another galaxy and from my neighborhood.” Fans from all over the world come to visit Messi’s old house and the small soccer field in the corner where he learned the skills that would eventually turn him into an all-time great.
FIFA targets $11BN revenue through US-led 2026 World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $11 billion through 2026 with a 48-team men’s World Cup in North America set to deliver a huge rise in revenue. The four-year budget was presented to the ruling FIFA Council. It foresees almost 50% increase in income mainly tied to broadcasting and sponsor deals for the men’s World Cup. FIFA typically makes conservative budget estimates and ends up overshooting targets. The $7.5 billion revenue announced in Qatar last month for the 2019-22 commercial cycle was $1 billion more than the forecast.
Macron returns to Qatar for love of sport, despite criticism
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is about to jet off to Qatar for the second time in a week, despite broad concerns about the emirate’s human rights and environmental record. Why? Because France is in the World Cup final, and Macron really is a big soccer fan — and a prominent advocate of the longstanding partnership between the two countries. A video broadcast after France’s victory over Morocco in the semifinal showed an enthusiastic Macron mingling with French players in the dressing room on Wednesday evening at the Doha stadium. The World Cup in Qatar has sparked multiple controversies — from the living conditions of migrant workers to the place of LGBTQ people, as well as women and minorities.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. He will start the job in March 2023. Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA. Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.
Cowboys star LB Parsons stokes Eagles rivalry a week early
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons isn't wasting time getting people talking about the Philadelphia rivalry again. The teams don't meet for the second time in 2022 until next week. But Parsons' exchange with Von Miller on “The Voncast” grabbed national attention. Parsons posed the question of whether quarterback Jalen Hurts or the team was more responsible for the Eagles' NFL-leading 12-1 record. Parsons and Miller both said it was the QB and the team. Parsons says he wasn't disrespecting Hurts. Parsons has said before he believes defensive players should be a bigger part of MVP conversations.
France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A cold virus has run through the France squad though coach Didier Deschamps expects all his players to be healthy for the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday. Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot were isolated this week and rested for the 2-0 win over Morocco in the semifinals. Deschamps says “it’s flu season now, and in that sense, we have to be careful." The coach says the players' immune systems are run down by the physical toll of World Cup games. He says air conditioning that's routine in Qatar and at stadiums could also be having an affect.