NBA MVP: 76ers’ Embiid wins league’s top individual honor
Philadelphia 76ers center and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA Most Valuable Player trophy Tuesday, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Embiid averaged 33.1 points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game. Embiid played in 66 games, the second-highest total of his career.
Davis, James
deliver as Lakers top Curry,
Warriors in Game 1
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots, LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off a late flurry by the Golden State Warriors to win an entertaining Game 1 in the Western Conference semifinals 117-112. Jordan Poole missed a 3-pointer to tie it with 9.7 seconds left as the Warriors’ rally in the closing minutes fell short. Curry’s 3 with 1:38 left tied the game, then D’Angelo Russell answered right back before Davis blocked a shot by Curry moments later. James missed the first of two free throws with 1:05 to go.
Brunson, Randle help Knicks
beat Heat 111-105
to even series
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and keyed the run the New York Knicks needed just in time to get by a Miami Heat team playing without Jimmy Butler, evening the Eastern Conference semifinals at a game apiece with a 111-105 victory. Julius Randle returned from a sprained left ankle that sidelined him in Game 1 with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and RJ Barrett scored 24 points for the No. 5-seeded Knicks. Josh Hart finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Caleb Martin scored 22 points in place of Butler for the Heat, who host Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.
Quarterbacks come off board at record rate in NFL draft
The Brock Purdy impact was in full effect in this year’s NFL draft. A year after the San Francisco 49ers found their starting quarterback with the final pick of the draft, teams were far more aggressive when it came to drafting quarterbacks in the later rounds. Three quarterbacks went in the fourth round for the second time in the past 10 drafts and four quarterbacks went in round five for the first time since 2002. That led to a record 12 QBs going in the first five rounds for the first time ever in the common draft era that started in 1967.
Messi the
latest pawn in proxy rivalry
in Middle East
Lionel Messi was supposed to be training alongside his Paris Saint-Germain teammates at the start of the week with his club embroiled in a tight French league title race. The soccer great instead was undertaking commercial work in Saudi Arabia as part of his contract with the kingdom to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country. It will prove to be an expensive trip. He has been suspended by PSG reportedly for two weeks and the incident could yet spark the end of his turbulent and somewhat underwhelming two-season spell at the club. It also exposes the tensions at play now that gulf rivals Qatar and Saudi Arabia have become major influencers in the world of soccer.
Next frontier in France’s protests: Fake Olympic volunteers
PARIS (AP) — Preparations in France for the 2024 Olympic Games had been going largely smoothly. That is starting to change. Olympic contestation is picking up online and starting to spill onto streets, because protesters are linking the Paris Games to unpopular pension reforms pushed through by French President Emmanuel Macron. A band of Olympic opponents who call themselves “un-volunteers” are surreptitiously working to infiltrate and disrupt next year’s Games by signing up as would-be Olympic volunteers. There also are small and sporadic protests targeting Olympic preparations. Olympic organizers say polling shows enduring strong support for the Paris Games. But critics of Macron want to disrupt the show to retaliate for his raising of France’s retirement age from 62 to 64.
Harper returns
for Phils, 160
days after Tommy John surgery
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper defied the odds and returned 160 days after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is trying to stress something else now that he is back in the lineup — patience. Harper went 0 for 4 and struck out three times in the Phillies’ 13-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night. While the two-time NL MVP was pleased to be back in what many consider to be a miraculous turnaround, there were positives and negatives to take from the first night back.
AP source: Grizzlies have no plans to bring back Brooks
The Memphis Grizzlies have no plans to bring Dillon Brooks back to the team when he hits free agency this summer. Brooks was offered an extension last year but turned it down. Now the Grizzlies are ready to move on without him according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Brooks released details publicly. The Athletic first reported the Grizzlies’ decision. It was subsequently confirmed by ESPN. Brooks led the NBA in technicals this season. He also called LeBron James old before the Lakers ousted Memphis in the first round of the playoffs.
Joel Embiid is the runner-up no more. After finishing second in each of the last two years, Philadelphia’s MVP is the NBA’s MVP. Embiid won the league’s top individual award on Tuesday night, topping Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee. Embiid got 73 of 100 first-place votes. He wasn’t the only one celebrating a win in the NBA on Tuesday. New York evened its Eastern Conference semifinal series at a game apiece with Miami by beating the Heat 111-105, and the Los Angeles Lakers opened their Western Conference semifinal by beating defending champion Golden State 117-112.
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
The management company for Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie says she died. She was 32. The cause of death was not disclosed. Bowie won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She captured silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200 before running the anchor leg on a 4x100 team that earned gold. A year later, she won the 100 at the 2017 world championships in London. In college at Southern Mississippi, she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.