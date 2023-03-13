AP source: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders agree to 3-year deal
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. The person says Garappolo’s contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money. Garappolo played for the San Francisco 49ers the past six seasons. He played for the New England Patriots for three years under then-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the Raiders’ head coach.
March Madness: Alabama, Houston, Kansas, Purdue the 1 seeds
Alabama is the overall top seed in the NCAA Tournament after cruising through the end of a season clouded by a murder case. Kansas, Houston and Purdue grabbed the other top seeds. Action in the 68-team tournament begins Tuesday with two games in the First Four. March Madness gets into full swing Thursday and Friday with 32 games spread over eight cities. The Final Four is set for April 1 and 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
March Madness 2023: Set your brackets! Tide the No. 1 seed
The NCAA Tournament has arrived. The First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, will kick things off and set the final bracket with 68 teams battling it out for the national championship in men’s basketball. Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.
When filling out March Madness bracket, who should you pick?
Picking the NCAA Tournament bracket comes with plenty of potential pitfalls. How do you account for injuries at Houston and UCLA? Can defending champ Kansas make another run after losing handily in the Big 12 Tournament final? Is this the year you can trust the Big Ten? Here’s a very preliminary Final Four pick: Alabama, Marquette, Houston and Gonzaga. Houston beats Alabama in the title game, giving the Cougars the championship on the 40th anniversary of Phi Slama Jama’s heartbreaking loss to N.C. State.
South Carolina No. 1 overall seed in women’s NCAA Tournament
South Carolina is six wins away from becoming the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season, and the Gamecocks will enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Dawn Staley’s squad has been challenged a few times this year but has always pulled through. The defending national champions will play Norfolk State in the first round of the tournament. The other No. 1 seeds are Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford. The tournament begins Wednesday with four First Four games and the full madness starts Friday.
Japanese stars Ohtani, Sasaki turn Czech players into fans
TOKYO (AP) — There a common thread running through the World Baseball Classic when opponents face Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and his Japanese teammates. Players become fans, collect souvenirs, chase autographs and cherish memories. Czech player William Escala returned home with a autographed ball from Japan star pitcher Roki Sasaki. Escala says it’s “something I’ll cherish and never forget.” Czech teammate Ondrej Satoria struck out Ohtani on three pitches and will always treasure that ball. But he couldn’t line up Ohtani to sign it. Satoria says “it doesn’t matter. I’ve got the ball and it’s really cool.”
BBC backtracks on Lineker over tweet slamming UK asylum plan
LONDON (AP) — The BBC says sports commentator Gary Lineker will return to the airwaves. Britain’s national broadcaster has reversed the former soccer great’s suspension for a post on Twitter that had criticized the British government’s new asylum policy. BBC Director-General Tim Davie said Monday that “I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.” The BBC was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming after commentators, analysts and Premier League players refused to appear on air as a show of support for Lineker. Lineker was suspended Friday after he compared the Conservative government’s language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.
South Carolina women cap wire-to-wire No. 1 run in AP Top 25
South Carolina has joined an exclusive group, going wire-to-wire as No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The undefeated Gamecocks are the defending national champions and heavily favored to win it again this time. They became the third school to be the top team in the poll for the entire season in back-to-back years. UConn and Louisiana Tech are the others. Indiana, Iowa, Virginia Tech and Stanford round out the top five.