Analysis: Mahomes, Hurts set for historic Super Bowl matchup
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season. Now, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black QBs to face off in a Super Bowl. It’s fitting that a season which began with 11 Black QBs starting in Week 1 will end with a historic matchup. Mahomes can become the first two-time winner if he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12. Hurts aims to become the fourth Black QB to win the Super Bowl, joining Williams, Mahomes and Russell Wilson.
Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona
Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl. Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles clobbered the Niners 31-7 in the NFC title game earlier Sunday. They’ve looked dominant in the playoffs so far, beating the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round.
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at 84
CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, has died. Hull was 84. The two-time MVP was one of the most prolific scorers in NHL history, leading the league in goals seven times. Nicknamed “The Golden Jet” for his speed and blond hair, he posted 13 consecutive seasons with 30 goals or more from 1959-72. Hull and Stan Mikita powered Chicago to the NHL title in 1961. Hull remains the Blackhawks’ career leader with 62 playoff goals. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and his No. 9 sweater was retired by Chicago that same year.
Purdue a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Vols up to No. 2
Purdue is this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP men’s college basketball poll. The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2. They were followed in the AP Top 25 by Tennessee, Houston, Alabama and Arizona in the top five. No. 11 Baylor and No. 17 Providence made the biggest jumps, each climbing six spots. Auburn had the biggest drop, falling 10 spots to No. 25. No. 21 Indiana and No. 22 San Diego State rejoined the poll at the expense of Charleston and New Mexico.
South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles
South Carolina, Stanford and LSU are the top teams in the latest women's AP Top 25 college basketball rankings. South Carolina is No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive week. Only UConn (51 and 34 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1. Indiana and UConn round out top five. Ohio State lost all three of its games last week and dropped from No. 2 to No. 10.
Rashada case in Florida highlights issues in NIL, recruiting
Using name, image and likeness compensation to recruit college athletes is still very much against NCAA rules. The recent de-commitment from Florida by blue chip quarterback Jaden Rashada shows that NIL is definitely a factor in decisions. Booster-funded collectives are taking on a big role in compensating athletes. Schools can only hope they are acting within the rules and in their best interest. Inserting a third-party in the recruiting process between coaches and recruits has only complicated things. Experts say the collectives should focus on athletes who are already on campus.
McIlroy overcomes Reed, wins Dubai Desert Classic by 1 shot
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy overcame a final-round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic in a tense Monday duel between players who were involved in a pre-tournament spat. The top-ranked McIlroy rolled in a birdie putt from around 15 feet for a 4-under 68 that left him a shot clear of Reed. Reed shot 65. McIlroy captured the title for the third time and has started a year with a win for the first time in his career. The Northern Irishman started the round with a three-shot lead and four ahead of Reed but was overtaken on the back nine by the American.
Paolo's diary: The Magic are figuring out what it takes
Paolo Banchero says having a healthier roster has been a big reason why the Orlando Magic are winning some games. The No. 1 pick in last year's NBA draft is providing a periodic diary of his rookie season to The Associated Press. He says the Magic are noticing that teams are starting to look at them a bit differently. He also knows that the team still has a long way to go.
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship has returned him to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. Aryna Sabalenka’s first Grand Slam title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings. Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s Australian Open final. Rybakina makes her top 10 debut at No. 10. Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul made his debut in the ATP top 20 and is one of 10 U.S. men in the top 50. That is something that last happened in 1995.
Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race
SEATTLE (AP) — The All-Star Break has arrived with the Seattle Kraken sitting atop the Pacific Division. The Kraken have been enjoying a surprisingly good second season and have already surpassed totals for wins and points from their first season. Seattle's biggest strength has been its depth, with 14 players with at least 20 points and 12 players with at least eight goals. They also have improved their goaltending and have a solid defense.