Masters to keep criteria, invite all eligible players in '23
The Masters is keeping its criteria the same for next year. That means 16 players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf will be at Augusta National to compete for a green jacket. Club chairman Fred Ridley says he's disappointed in the fractured nature of golf. But he says the focus of the Masters is to bring the top players together from around the world. The 16 players from LIV Golf include six former champions and six who qualify by being in the top 50 in the world ranking. Ridley said the club still reserves the right to alter its criteria for 2024.
Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander says owner Steve Cohen and his willingness to spend his hedge-fund fortune on building a World Series-contender is the reason he joined the New York Mets. The team introduced Verlander at a news conference on Tuesday. Verlander agreed to a $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5. It's part of an offseason spending spree in which the Mets have committed $476.7 million on seven free agents and added starting pitchers Kodei Senga and José Quintana. Verlander turns 40 in February and will take Jacob deGrom's spot in the rotation.
Report: Sapporo 'reviewing' bid promotion for 2030 Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee are “reviewing" their bid to land the 2030 Winter Games. Japanese news agency Kyodo had few details in its brief report. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sapporo had been considered the favorite for 2030 with Salt Lake City seen as the leader to land 2034. The International Olympic Committee announced this month that it might delay announcing a 2030 venue until 2024. It has been expected to make that announcement next year. The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milan-Cortina.
Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world. It can pay for the World Cup. And the world’s best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions. The power of money was on show in all its glory as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to become world champions for the third time and end Lionel Messi’s pursuit of the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career. Not a bad return on Qatar's estimated $200 billion investment.
Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Dillon put Green Bay ahead for good with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. He left midway through the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football” start.
Column: Tiger has shots and a limp to keep everyone guessing
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It took just two days at the PNC Championship for Tiger Woods to show he can still hit all the shots. He just can't walk to them at the moment. A few shots stood out to him. One was a 3-iron into the 18th green on Saturday. Another was the drive he hit some 15 yards past Justin Thomas. That prompted Woods to leave a note for Thomas in the fairway to remind him the old guy can still play. It was enough to raise the possibility of Woods doing something special after he recovers from plantar fasciitis.
Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays will split spring training between the Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando and Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Disney and team officials announced the plan Tuesday. The team's complex in Port Charlotte suffered extensive damage during the September hurricane. The team announced earlier this month that repairs could not be completed before spring training. The Disney complex last hosted spring training in 2019 before the Atlanta Braves relocated to North Port, also on Florida's Gulf Coast.
Analysis: Fitting that Dirk will be celebrated on Christmas
Dirk Nowitzki is about to get his statue from the Dallas Mavericks. It's fitting that the unveiling is on Christmas Day. December 25 is always a huge day on the NBA calendar. This is the 15th year in a row that the league has played five games on the holiday. And it's also become a showcase day for international players. Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Slovenia's Luka Doncic, Serbia's Nikola Jokic and Cameroon's Joel Embiid will all be highlighted this year. But Nowitzki preceded them all and helped pave the way for these international success stories.
Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs Jaguars on Thursday night
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Robert Saleh says Mike White still has not been cleared by doctors to play as he recovers from broken ribs. Wilson has been taking the snaps with the starters during walkthrough practices this week. Wilson had been benched for three games to work on his mechanics and mental approach. He had an up-and-down performance in his return last Sunday in the Jets’ 20-17 loss to Detroit. He was 18 of 35 for 317 yards and two touchdowns.