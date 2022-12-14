Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick
CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has become the third NHL player to score 800 career goals. He scored three times at Chicago on Tuesday night. Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he knocked Anthony Mantha’s pass over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third. The rest of the Capitals jumped off the bench to celebrate after the milestone goal, and hats rained down on the ice from the crowd of 16,181 at the United Center. Fans then chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” — drawing a wave from Ovechkin. Washington beat Chicago 7-3.
AP source: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal
Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations has told The Associated Press. The 28-year-old Correa also was a free agent one year ago after leaving the Houston Astros, and he reached a $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. That agreement gave him the right to opt out after one year and $35.1 million to hit the market again. Correa batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in his one season with Minnesota.
Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer’s biggest prize for the first time. He could hardly be playing any better. Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez to lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia. It set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match. It will be the 35-year-old Messi’s second World Cup final in what might be his last ever appearance at the tournament. Croatia failed in its bid to reach a second straight World Cup final.
Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final with his surging runs and a striker’s instinct. Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of predators at Lusail Stadium. Their partnership put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals. The younger of the pair earned the penalty kick converted by the 35-year-old Messi before scoring twice in a 3-0 victory. Álvarez is the youngest player to score twice in a World Cup semifinal since a 17-year-old Pele scored a hat trick for Brazil in 1958. No wonder Messi held Álvarez in a playful headlock and hugged him hard after his goals.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl died of heart aneurysm at World Cup
NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Wahl died of an aneurysm in his heart when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, says an autopsy was conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. She writes “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” a reference to the wall that surrounds the heart. She says “no amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him.”
Foreign college athletes chase endorsement money outside US
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — A new market is evolving for international athletes playing college sports in the United States. Traveling for international sporting events is giving some of them a chance to chase their shot at cashing in on their fame. Those athletes have largely been left out of the rush for endorsement deals. Student visa rules largely prohibit off-campus work while they're in the U.S. A company named Influxer recently worked with roughly three dozen athletes playing in the Bahamas to prepare marketing materials for potential deals. Since those were collected offshore, they could be used to secure royalties for the athletes without violating visa rules.
Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill played football inside the Philadelphia Eagles' practice facility with 35 area children from families caught in the criminal justice system. The Philly rapper and social activist says it was important to let the kids know they're not forgotten as their parents or guardians sort through legal issues. Meek Mill survived a rough Philadelphia upbringing and prison to become a Grammy-nominated rapper. He now seeks changes in the same type of neighborhoods he grew up in. Meek Mill is co-chairman of the Reform Alliance. It's a non-profit organization dedicated to probation, parole and sentencing reform in the United States.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has died following complications from a heart condition. The pioneering coach helped revolutionize the college football passing game with the Air Raid offense. Leach had been hospitalized over the weekend and had a bout of pneumonia late this season. He died Monday night. In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107. Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six. Mike Leach was 61.
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The Bucks said they are investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. Security personnel removed the man, who was sitting a few rows beyond the baseline, during a stop in play in the third quarter. Green said he pointed out the fan's behavior to a game official, and the situation was taken care of from there. Green said the fan said “some threatening stuff to my life.” The Warriors lost the game 128-111.