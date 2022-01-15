Name: Luke Herron

Grade: Senior

Weight-class: 138

Zodiac: Libra

—————

What is your favorite moment from (or thing about) being an athlete?

Winning the MSL in a tough overtime match sophomore year.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Saquon Barkley

Do you have a go-to pregame meal?

Cheez-its and Mountain Dew

What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish

What is your favorite sports movie?

“Remember the Titans”

Do you have any traditions/superstitions/rituals before games?

Since I was in biddy, I’ve worn my singlet to bed the night before.

Do you have a specific goal for this season?

State qualifier/placer

How do you plan to incorporate sports in your life after high school?

Stay in shape and maybe play some recreational sports or with my family. Maybe coach later in life.

—————

Luke attends Fairfield Christian High School but competes with Amanda-Clearcreek. He has signed up to enlist in the Marines following his graduation in the spring.

