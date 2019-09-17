Teays Valley completed an unbeaten run through the Mid-State League Buckeye Division on Tuesday by winning the league’s postseason tournament at Upper Lansdowne Golf Course.
The Vikings, who finished league play with a perfect 15-0 mark, turned in a score of 347 and were followed by Bloom-Carroll taking second with 368.
“All of the girls did some really good things on the course,” Teays Valley coach Annette Riley said. “We have to continue to go forward with the gas pedal down. We have a couple of more matches scheduled to help us prepare for sectionals that are right around the corner.”
Audrey Keplar shot an 81 to earn medalist honors for the Vikings, Brooke DeVolld had 82, Caroline Chafin fired an 85 and Isabella Crego turned in a scorecard of 99. Also playing for Teays Valley were Ashton Anderson (99) and Hayley Babcock (110).
“I was so excited we were able to win the league,” DeVolld said. “It was nice to be able to go into it feeling pretty comfortable that all of our hard work as a team would pay off. I really feel like my teammates have stepped up this year.”
DeVolld was named the league’s player of the year for a fourth consecutive season following the tournament.
“During my freshman year, I had no idea POY was even a thing,” DeVolld said. “I found out when I got it my freshman year and made it my goal to get it all of the rest of my years.
“I didn’t know if it would be possible, but I worked really hard and kept that goal in mind, so it means so much to have achieved it today.”
Fairfield Union was third with 429 and Circleville took fourth with 461.
Liberty Union finished fifth with 455 and Logan Elm came in sixth with 493.
The Vikings, Braves and Tigers join Westfall on Thursday at Crown Hill for the Pickaway County tournament.