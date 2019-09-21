ASHVILLE — Teays Valley had things rolling in the first half on the way to a 41-7 win over Logan Elm on the opening night of Mid-State League Buckeye Division play.
The Vikings (3-1, 1-0) scored on all four possessions in the opening quarter as the offense was moving the ball on the ground and in the air.
“We came out with a ton of energy at home,” TV coach Mark Weber said.
It started with a 13-yard run from Clayton Knox.
Dale Hubbard had a 51-yard scoring catch-and-run on a ball from Tristan McDanel.
McDanel connected with Knox for a 40-yard score and he scored TV’s fourth touchdown on a 55-yard run late in the first quarter.
In the middle of those Viking scores, Logan Elm’s Ethan Smith ran a kickoff back along the right sideline and went 85 yards for the Braves’ (1-3, 0-1) only score of the night.
“The kickoff was a scheme thing. We told our guys they would do sideline return but our guys just didn’t knife down,” Weber said. “There’s a lot to clean up and every week there will be stuff to clean up.”
The Vikings looked as though they could go 5-5 scoring on the drives as they had moved as close as the LE 18 in the second quarter, but lightning was spotted in the area. The coaches and game officials decided to combine the weather delay with the upcoming halftime and a 49-minute break in the action commenced.
Coming out of the long break, the Vikings’ offense was unable to add any more points in the first half but came through with a seven-yard scoring run from McDanel in the third quarter and a three-yard scoring run from Peyton Weiler late in the fourth.
“I like that they had to stay in the whole game and fight. We needed more reps,” Weber said. “We’ve only been averaging like 30 offensive plays a week. I think we’re up around 40 or 50, which is what our offense needed.”
The Vikings’ defense was keeping the Braves under control most of the night and yielded their visitors only 71 yards.
“They just smothered us defensively,” LE coach Terry Holbert said. “They brought some pressure, but they’re just hard downhill players and we didn’t respond to it fairly well.”
“(Logan Elm) had a lot of negative plays because when our defensive ends listen, they do great. When they don’t listen we give up plays,” Weber said.
That intensity maintained itself all night, even as reserves entered the game.
“We put a lot of the younger guys in there and I saw some of the best tackles late in the game in the fourth,” Weber said.
What the Braves did to slow the TV offense in the second half is something Holbert wants his team to emulate earlier in future contests.
“We just challenged our kids and I thought they played really hard in the second half of the game,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to start that way with that mentality. We put ourselves in such a hole.”
Fumbles continued to be a problem for the Braves as they put the ball on the ground five times, losing two.
“You won’t win a lot of games when you turn the football over like we have the last three weeks. We’ve got to clean that up,” Holbert said.
McDanel led the Vikings with 131 yards on the ground while throwing for 183.
Hubbard had 99 of those receiving yards on three catches.
Blayton Reid led Logan Elm’s rushers with 28 yards on nine carries.
The Vikings hit the road next week going to Fairfield Union (0-4, 0-1), which lost to Amanda-Clearcreek Friday. Logan Elm will host Hamilton Township (1-3, 0-1) which lost to Bloom-Carroll.